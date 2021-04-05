On April 12, 1996 Roy Schulte of Gartner had published two research notes :

“‘Service Oriented’ Architectures, Part 1”,

“‘Service Oriented’ Architectures, Part 2”.

(Gartner research notes were limited to only 2 pages at that time, so some had to spill onto a sequel.)

With that, the 25 year history of SOA begun. It was little noticed at first, gained popularity for some time, declared dead, and finally became a ubiquitous presence in all professional computing. Today, Google search for “service-oriented architecture” fetches nearly 3,000,000 references, plus 16,000,000 for “microservice”, the modern form of SOA. (“SOA” itself gets 65,000,000, but that includes “Son Of Anarchy” and who’d dare to compete with that.)

The PDF copy of the historic originals is here:

Or for those with Gartner access:

Roy moved on to develop such concepts as Integration Brokers, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), Business Activity Monitoring (BAM), Real-Time Enterprise, Complex Event Processing (CEP) and many others. But SOA in its fundamental simplicity and elegance, more than anything else, found its place in the history of computing.

Congratulations Roy, and thank you.

(P.S. Although my name appears on the first document, I was a master’s apprentice at the time and the credit for this work must be fully given to Roy.)