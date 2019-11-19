Business Acumen Isn’t Built in the Classroom — HANYS’ CIO Embeds It in Workflows

contributed by Cameron Gilbert, Gartner for Midsize Enterprises

While CIOs know business acumen improves outcomes, they struggle to build it in IT employees. In-class training, rotations and coaching are costly and require too much time to improve IT outcomes. But building business acumen in midsize enterprises (MSEs) doesn’t have to take more time and money. Instead, CIOs at progressive companies can help IT employees build business acumen by looking for ways to apply it to existing workflows. By identifying critical moments and guiding employees to make informed decisions , the CIO of the Healthcare Association of New York State, Inc. (HANYS) improved IT’s business acumen by 20% across the team.