Sales operations is under constant pressure, especially as its scope increases beyond sales. As a result, sales ops leaders constantly explore how to efficiently increase their team’s productivity. However, they often overlook a simple solution: asking the right questions. This simple approach enables sales ops leaders to:

Establish clear priorities as well as the needed resources and tools to carry out objectives.

Embrace the expanded responsibilities that are no longer limited to the workplace for leaders.

Questions All Leaders Must Be Able to Answer

Often productivity questions surface when results lag expectations. Teams like sales ops, marketing, product and finance analyze why, but often in a silo. Now the few select goals driven by a dozen or so initiatives morph into free-fall with too many initiatives and no priorities.

Establishing clear priorities requires sales ops leaders to ask uncomfortable questions to senior leadership. But, first there are questions they should ask themselves in preparation.

Question to ask yourself: Question to ask senior leadership: What are my teams’ priorities in ranked order? Is ‘Ask 1’ a higher priority than ‘Ask 2’ and where do each fit in the overall priorities? Who is working on each priority and do they have the right skills and experience for the priority? Knowing team member 1 can’t work on both top priorities, would you rather that person work on priority X or Y? Do my teams have the tools and resources to achieve the desired outcome? Are the effort required and the expected impact sufficient to call for moving forward?

Expectations for Leaders Have Expanded

Sales ops leaders must possess empathy, drive efficiency and coach through tough situations. This is no longer limited to work and often includes team members’ personal lives. While this is uncomfortable for some leaders, it helps us drive productivity. No matter what an employee says, their personal life directly affects their work performance.

When a team member allows us a peek into their lives, we have an opportunity to better understand their needs, distractions (good and bad), as well as motivations. However, many team members possess a work and personal persona. Have you ever thought how difficult it is to uphold two personas? It is exhausting and counter to driving productivity. Leaders must enable their teams to be themselves. This allows you to meet team members where they are in life. This is why active listening and empathy are crucial leadership pillars.

In a leadership class I was taught leaders “must put yourself on the shelf”. This means putting what you want to say and do aside. Free yourself to actively listen, understand and connect. Enable yourself to understand what is impacting your team members and how you can help. Become comfortable asking, “is what I hear you saying is…” and “how is this impacting you?” This shows you are listening and open doors to showing empathy.

Summary

The formula for leadership is simple:

(ruthlessly prioritize + enable your teams + actively listen + show empathy)

Try this before asking “where” your team should work or forcing a measure of productivity.