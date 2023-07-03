In January, we published our first in a series of notes (full reports available to subscribing Gartner clients) from our metaverse case-based field research.

The Metaverse is an immersive digital environment of independent, yet interconnected networks that will use emerging protocols for communications. It enables persistent, decentralized, collaborative, interoperable digital content that intersects with the physical world’s real-time, spatially indexed, and organized content.

The metaverse is an evolutionary stage and describes a general change that will happen over time as the digital experiences become immersive and interactions change due to persistent, decentralized, collaborative and interoperable digital content; which will overshadow the less immersive experiences of the prior era.

With the metaverse case-based field research, we reached out to 195 tech providers across 3D Capture and Design, Augmented Reality, Computing Infrastructure, Digital Humans, Digital Twin, Software, Consulting, Spatial Computing and Virtual Reality. As a result, we examined 52 metaverse tech providers (see figure below for sample) and over 170 adopters. Here are some of our major findings:

Most start-ups are chasing too many use cases. Best in class start-ups are focused on solving very specific problems.

Vendors highlighted a wide variety of critical adjacent technologies with a heavy focus on networking/infrastructure, head-mounted displays & components, and AI for content production and automation.

Adopters show substantial interest but lack a fundamental understanding of where Metaverse technology currently stands, and the costs, uses, and potential value associated with it.

Here are our Metaverse Tech Innovators for 2023:

A big THANK YOU to Evan Brown, Anushree Verma and Jon Erensen who conducted the 6-month case-based field research effort on the metaverse. The team’s dedication to quality is truly remarkable.

We plan on delivering additional metaverse articles in 2023 generated from our case-based field research effort; diving into multiple topics including gaming and media use cases, spatial computing and monetization.

As always, your comments/feedback are much appreciated.