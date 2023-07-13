I am so excited to be introducing Gartner’s first Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work! Why now? As a future of work researcher it seems like every day is a broken record. Global views on hybrid work best practices and supporting technology continue to evolve in 2023. Over the previous 12 months, the number of employees working in a hybrid way has increased, while the number of employees who work only at home or only in the office has decreased. Ongoing polarization of views on where work is best done and uncertain returns on investments in corporate space have forced hybrid work to descend into the Trough of Disillusionment.





The fact that hype exists doesn’t prove that something is not important.



Vilayanur S. Ramachandran

What will get hybrid work out of the trough?

Most hybrid work practices were implemented in haste in 2020, and technology and management strategies from location-centric work do not work well in a hybrid world. Patchwork and piecemeal approaches are limiting the effectiveness of the leadership strategies and technology categories that will help make hybrid work successful. Empathy-based management, workplace experience apps, and the smart hybrid office are critical innovations to accelerate hybrid work out of the trough.

This Hype Cycle acknowledges the cross-functional effort required of organizations to adapt their workstyles to hybrid work by integrating innovations from across digital workplace applications, digital workplace I&O, employee experience, HR technology, the future of work, and real estate research. This inaugural research on hybrid working would not have been possible without the insight and leadership of my amazing collaborators, Caitlin Duffy, Graham Waller, and Emily Rose McRae.



The Gartner Hype Cycle has proven to be one of the most enduring – and second-most popular – Gartner franchises throughout its 27-year existence. Even before joining Gartner I’ve had a fascination with the Hype Cycle, so earlier this year I began a journey of deeper understanding. Not just what it is, but more importantly, why it is. How is it useful for

Why a hype cycle?

As you may already know, dear reader, I have a bit of a creative process… *wink* and my journey included a few silly moments like when Lane Severson and I helped leaders use the Hype Cycle for technology selection by comparing it to adopting a new family dog.

Or, when Dan Wilson and I imagined if leaders what it would look like if leaders would rather surf the trough of disillusionment or leap to the next curve and deal with the bumps of early innovations.

Then I finally settled down into Mark Raskino and Jackie Fenn’s penultimate research on hype and how to choose the right innovation at the right time. In fact, Mark said he believed that Hype Cycles would evolve from the IT, and extend into human resources, finance, and more. All of this gave me the courage to leap and propose a Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work.

