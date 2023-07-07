It’s been more than a few years since I’ve invested in a professional headshot and, like many of you out there, my pre-pandemic self has started to bear less and less resemblance to my post-pandemic self. So, when I heard about a Generative AI service that takes selfies and turns them into headshots, I knew I had to try it.



For context, I am gender non-binary (or gender non-conforming) which means that I don’t fit neatly into the two gender identities most commonly enforced by our social construct: masculine and feminine. And, while I’m closer to the masculine side of the spectrum, I embrace living in the grey. This is not something I’ve been open about for most of my career. In fact, Gartner is the first job where I have been open about my identity. I am extremely proud of the support and allyship I have received from leaders and colleagues as I navigate the world as — “both and” — bringing folks on the journey with me.



I did not expect the experience of generative AI headshots to be so gender affirming, which simply means support to feel more aligned to your gender on the outside with how you feel on the inside. Gender affirming care has been under a microscope, with large numbers of harmful laws and rhetoric being passed around to limit the gender affirmation that trans and non-binary individuals need to thrive and survive. But, it’s important to note, most people do gender affirming things for themselves often, like wearing makeup, removing unwanted facial hair, or getting haircuts.



Here’s what my experience with creating headshots taught me about the role of that Generative AI could have in supporting LGTBQIA+ employees:



Gender Affirmation

While setting up my profile there were only two options: Male and Female. It was very clear that the “female” identity would be augmented with women’s clothing and makeup. I chose “male” because I wear entirely “men’s” or gender neutral clothing (e.g. t-shirts and hoodies) and am masculine in appearance. Which is to say I have short hair and wear no makeup. I also toggled the button for no beard. Then I uploaded about 30 photos of myself from the shoulders up and waited… and waited… and waited…

About 2 hours later I received a link to a set of headshots that literally took my breath away.

I had expected that it would create light edits based on another colleague’s experience, but the AI visually transitioned me from me to “male.” I was shocked by the amount of liberty the AI took in changing my physical appearance. Specifically, it added facial hair in nearly every photo, changed my jaw structure, and, quite frankly, gave me the shoulders I’ve always wanted.



What Makes Me –>Me

I have a lot of freckles and an overbite, both attributes that I’ve been self-conscious about most of my life. The AI “fixed” my teeth. They were perfectly white and straight in every headshot. It also removed all my freckles and smoothed my skin perfectly. Again, I felt a short burst of elation. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be perfect? But quickly, I realized it had stripped away my hard earned self-acceptance of my uniqueness. (Can you spot the real Tori?)

My Conclusions

Overall, the experience left me more than a little “raw”, having seen what an AI engine perceives as a “perfect” version of me, and then settling back into the beautifully flawed version of me. As a tool for visual exploration or gender affirmation, I think these kinds of tools could have a valuable place in the LGBTQIA+ community. However, I also fear for the dissociative feeling one might have when facing reality after. I certainly did.



In terms of offering a true “headshot” experience, I think Generative AI has a very long way to go in meeting humans where they are today – something I have spent my entire career cultivating. It’s probably best to stick with photographers who can help you showcase the unique beauty you bring to this world in the best light – even if they smooth those wrinkles or lighten those freckles with a little light photoshop. *wink*



In the end, exploring this was a fun experience which included a ton of belly laughs among some of my best friends.



