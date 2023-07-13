In this blog I’m diving into the concept of ERP as a Core in the software and application landscape of a large enterprise.

The relevance of ERP as a key platform to operate any type of business continues to grow. Digital business demands are fuelling this trend. Although expensive to build and run, large organisations still chose to invest in ERP for its capacity to reliably run, scale and transform a business. It is the core platform for business: an Enterprise Realtime Platform.



The terms core, digital core and clean core are used to describe current ERP strategies.

Surprisingly though, there is no common understanding what is in that core, the description that catches this nicely is: ‘the core needs to be as small as possible and as big as necessary’.

It is a software centrepiece in an enterprise, and we do not know what is in it? Intriguing.



Let us start small and find out what a Core ERP could do. One cautionary remark up front: any current core ERP, small or big, will rely heavily on integration concepts and adjacent functions and technologies to support a business end-to-end.



The small ERP footprint: financial core

The finance function is a bedrock ERP element. Typically, the small footprint includes Financial Accounting, management accounting and likely the treasury function. Financial consolidation can be included, but that is not a given.

This setup typically fits a portfolio enterprise with independent businesses possibly combined with an active strategy of acquisitions and divestments. In that strategy portfolio holdings needs to report financials to the group level but operate with independent ERP solutions (or deployments) and thus are easily integrated into or disentangled from the parent organisation. This simplifies the overall governance and allows maximum freedom for the businesses to execute their strategies and pursue market opportunities.



Next level up: corporate functions core

The first expansions from the core finance function are accounts payable and procure-to-pay functionality (starting with indirect procurement) and management reporting.

With these functions added, the enterprise finances become more integrated and transparent. Capital allocation is the core group function in the above footprint, now the enterprise can better manage overall cashflows and leverage its scale and buying power.



Next option: adding HCM as an extension.

Still in the area of supporting functions, the ERP landscape can be extended with human capital management. Finance and HCM are the two largest enabling functions within any organisation, and they operate with largely interdependent processes and shared data.

SaaS based solutions for core HCM are mature and in large organisations more commonly in use than SaaS based core ERP. Tight integration into core ERP as in the era of the ERP monoliths is not common now, but HCM is still a closely aligned extension.



Full finance operations

Moving to single platform for full financial operations is a significant step up. ERP then becomes the cornerstone for virtually all going concern financial transactions including invoicing and accounts receivable. This brings important potential synergies for financial operations – e.g. in the field of tax accounting and handling intercompany transactions – and extends the reach of ERP to customer interactions and customer data. This is normally limited to functions that have a direct connection to core ERP functions, it is nowadays quite rare for an organisation to include full CRM functionality in ERP.



The services threshold

For an organisation that is purely services based, the above functions would be an adequate ERP footprint. The rationale to add more functions would need to come from how the features, use and efficiency of the function would be enhanced by tight integration into the above ERP functions.

These are ERP footprints that do not have a direct impact on the actual products or services of an organisation. ERP could be down for a day with little impact on services and clients.



ERP beyond the services threshold

In an organisation that produces or handles physical ‘stuff’ (or where ERP support the products or services) ERP expands into a layer of functions such as supply chain and inventory management, planning, logistics, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

These functions are intimately connected with the sector or industry an organisation is active in and they are designed to support how that business is run, or on how it intends to transform the way it runs. For these, generic ERP solutions are often extended through industry vertical solutions.

These ERP’s need to be composable and are also more business critical as core functions such as production or distribution will not operate without it.

Let’s briefly describe a few examples.



Manufacturing example

A manufacturer of complex industrial production machines can manage orders, production, planning and the related direct supply chain, logistic and warehousing with an integrated ERP solution. The ERP needs to be interconnected with suppliers and likely with customers as well to support the full value chain.

This ERP is deeply embedded in the heart of the organisation. A failing ERP is like a cardiac arrest which stops production.

Pharmaceutical example

An integrated pharmaceutical company can manage overall medicine production, quality management, distribution and reporting through ERP. The company needs to demonstrate how it has end-to-end control over all these processes and e.g. track the exact provenance of medicines well after they have been distributed.

Government example

A government entity responsible for a national highway network maintains their assets and infrastructure like roads, bridges etcetera in a central ERP environment. Their distribution of road salt to keep the highways open in winter relies on it. A failing ERP on a snowy winter morning will lead to interesting international news coverage.

Retail example

An omnichannel retailer designed their ERP landscape to be the omnichannel single point of truth for all information on items in stock available for sale (both in stores and in warehouses stock), pricing, invoicing, payments handling and distribution. They tied the different functions together in that ERP landscape with an interconnected eCommerce function to warrant the real omnichannel experience for their clients.



In conclusion

The above examples are all ERP’s and there are many more.

Small or Big, ERP is at the centre of an interconnected archipelago of functions, and because of that it is mission critical.

I have left the discussion on multi-vendor, multi-tier or multi-instance strategies for ERP for now, those are big topics with their own complexities.



The ERP Core as a distinct set of generally understood and accepted functions and technologies does not exist. It appears to be an attractive conceptual container.

And, though we cannot identify what it is, there is very little resistance to the idea that an ERP core is what ‘we’ want.

It is the perfect pacifier, and you still need to determine what it is.



What is the Core ERP or enterprise software Core for your organisation?

Which business capabilities do you compose to be in that core and which ones are on the edges?

How does it inform and enable the execution of the strategy of your organisation?

What needs to change in ERP when your strategy changes or you enter new businesses or markets?