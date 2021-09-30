The title above is the very exclamation Jeff Cohen and I set out to address and assuage for commercial leaders as we prepared to publish the new Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions (RDS) (which just so happens to hit the digital shelves today!)

FACT*: By 2024, early adoption of RDS will propel progressive B2B organizations to achieve growth at three times that of those who delay.

*Okay, not really a fact…. but definitely a strategic prediction worth noting.

The world of data can be a scary place, especially for those of us in Sales who probably tend to “leave that to the experts” more times than not. But as the environment around us continues to rapidly evolve to a digital-first battle ground, it’s become ever so much more important for sales and marketing leaders alike to place well-coordinated, strategically aligned bets on which customers to jointly pursue, which enabling tools and commerce platforms to invest in, and what data to trust and act upon.

In a previous blog, I mentioned some work that Jeff and I were doing to improve upon the provision of customer context to sellers in the name of “Sense Making.” Well, that work has come to fruition, and the benefits expand far beyond just that singular use-case. Defining, describing, analyzing, and profiling vendors in a fragmented and ambiguous market sometimes referred to as “Data Intelligence,” this Market Guide we’ve unleashed upon the world (or at least the Gartner for Sales/Marketing/TSP community) is an effort to make sense of the data inputs available to our revenue-oriented teams to coordinate informed growth plays.

Really, Data?

I’ll be honest… when asked to cover a market dealing in 0’s and 1’s, I was a bit unsure of how I might rally up the professional fortitude to appear engaged and interested in data tools that offer up email addresses and phone numbers and maybe some housekeeping services for my current data sets. When approached about such solutions, I think many sales leaders in particular are in the same boat with a similar perception. But, let me tell you…….

I. Was. WRONG.

This stuff is Fascinating. Enthralling. Downright Exciting.

The possibilities opened up by leveraging the data provided by companies such as those listed below (which is by no means an exhaustive, complete list… simply a representation of the greater market) make the prospect of selling (and marketing as well, of course) in the Information Age seem like an entirely new endeavor. In fact, if Gartner told me tomorrow that we’d be investing in a few of these solutions along with some acceleration, engagement, and AI tools to support our own sales teams…. I’d probably pick up a bag myself right now and head for the…

Well… I guess I’d just stay at my computer in front of my webcam. But you get the point.

Tell Me More…

So, without giving away too much of the farm…. here’s a bit of a summation of what we’ve gathered and what I suspect we’ll be talking about heavily for the foreseeable future:

Finding: Revenue data solutions (RDS) have progressed considerably in the last few years, moving from commoditized contact/company data enrichment and cleanup into predictive and multisourced solutions for actionable customer context across commercial silos.

Definition: Revenue data solutions (RDS) provide the essential insights for a data-driven commercial team to target prospects and customers with a demonstrated or predicted propensity to buy using actionable context, prioritization and guidance.

Use Cases Met:

Want to find out who the other 8 stakeholders in your 11+ person prospective buying group are….? Done.

Want to know if those stakeholders are aligned in consensus based on what they are researching and consuming….? No biggie.

Want to know how many CRM licenses a prospect organization purchased for their team so you can size a bolt-on opportunity….? Yeah, okay.

Want to know when a current customer is researching competitive offerings? Well, buckle up!

Want to do more accurate and targeted market sizing, segmentation, and personalization. Meh, sure.

Want to create Ideal Customer Profiles using the attributes of your prospects with the highest propensity to buy and then use that ICP to go find more similar prospects? Yes. Yes. 1,000 times yes.

Want to synthesize a FICO-like scoring metric for customer propensity to buy/renew/upgrade? Give them something more challenging.

Worried about privacy compliance in your outreach approach when all the cookies crumble? There’s an app for that.

Vendors Covered: 6sense, Bombora, Clearbit, Cognism, Collective[i], Demandbase, Dun & Bradstreet, G2, HG Insights, Introhive, LinkedIn, MRP, SWZD, TechTarget, Terminus, ZoomInfo

The possibilities here are endless. The prediction and automation capacity is staggering. The world of Sales (and Marketing) stands to be a whole new frontier.

So, giddy-up! (That means “get pumped!”)

For Gartner clients, here is the link to the full document on G.com: 2021 Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions