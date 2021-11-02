As the holidays approach, I, and I’m sure you are too, are constantly shopping online for gifts for loved ones. My consequence? The typical nature of my recommended items has changed. Oh, the joys of shopping for others, only to find your personalize content altered by an algorithm following each of your online moves.

Customer tracking is seamless for B2C companies. They’re fortunate – their collection of customer data is inherently easier to capture. Their B2B counterparts must work harder to develop their enterprise customer data foundation. B2B marketers face a group of decision makers in a buying journey instead of an individual buyer.

Marketers who primarily sell B2B need to capture their targeted audience’s attention to collect their customer data. B2B buyers seek personalization, but don’t expect it to be over personalized and tailored to one individual specifically. Engaging buyers with personalize content that teaches them about a product/service allows buyers feel confident in their purchase decisions.

Finding this mix can be difficult but having the right tools to tailor these experiences help alleviate and capitalize on this opportunity. B2B marketers need to create a foundation of customer data that will allow them to tailor content engagements with prospective buyers. The existing web and email channels are there for easy adoption. Our “Cool Vendors in B2B Personalization” research identified three vendors that help increase buyer engagement for B2B marketing strategies.

Clients can access this new research here: Cool Vendors in B2B Personalization (Gartner subscription required).