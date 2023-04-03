We’ve all heard the adage “You can’t improve what you don’t measure.” There’s certainly truth in that statement. When clients ask how to improve the accuracy of their sales forecasts, I always inquire about their current state. Often, accuracy isn’t being actively tracked. And when it is, measurements frequently fail to lead to actionable insight.

There are three pieces of advice I offer anyone seeking to measure and improve the accuracy of their B2B sales forecast:

Don’t be afraid of granularity. Think in absolute values. Set accuracy targets based on data.

Granularity Is Key to Insight

Does your organization execute a bottom-up forecast process? If your forecast is informed by pipeline data, then efforts to improve forecasting must also be bottom-up. Meaning, you’ll undoubtedly be working with sellers and managers to improve the quality of their pipeline data to improve visibility and predictability from the territory level up.

For this reason, you have to track and report forecast accuracy at the lowest possible levels of the sales hierarchy. To be clear, sellers should NOT participate in forecasting. Rather, sellers should focus on advancing and closing deals in their territories, and provide timely CRM updates. It’s up to frontline sales managers to evaluate the pipelines of their sellers and add their own judgment when submitting the lowest level of a bottom-up forecast.

In a bottom-up forecast process, you should measure accuracy first at the frontline sales manager level, and then at every subsequent level of the sales hierarchy where judgment is applied to the forecast.

Absolute Error Is Crucial to Data-Based Decision-Making

When a seller or manager outperforms expectations and beats their forecast, the sales team celebrates and the appropriate individuals enjoy the bump in their compensation. That’s great for the bottom line, but it’s not great from a forecast accuracy perspective. If the theoretical goal is 100% accuracy, then under-forecasting and over-forecasting are equally unwelcome.

When aggregating forecast accuracy measurements, periods of under- and over-forecasting will neutralize each other. This may disguise performance problems in your forecast accuracy data. Consider this example, where a manager’s accuracy fluctuates between 85% and 115% over four quarters:

This manager’s overall accuracy averages to 100%, which of course disguises a history of forecasting errors. By calculating error and accuracy using absolute values, we gain a very different picture. Now, cases of over- and under-forecasting no longer neutralize each other:

Providing absolute accuracy measurements for managers at various levels of the sales hierarchy offers a much more realistic – and therefore actionable – gauge of each leader’s ability to predict their business.

Set Accuracy Targets Based on Real-World Data

As you provide more transparency into forecast accuracy at multiple levels of sales management, you’ll soon need to set targets for improvement. Unfortunately there’s no single definition of “good” when it comes to forecast accuracy, though there’s always room for improvement!

I advise clients to answer two questions when setting targets for forecast accuracy: What’s the average among all managers in comparable regions or product groups, and how accurate are your best (i.e., top 10%) managers? Your initial accuracy targets are somewhere between these two values. You should continually reassess and revise your accuracy targets as your managers improve their predictions.

Remember, you can’t improve what you don’t effectively measure. Follow all three of these steps and you’ll soon provide your sales teams with forecast accuracy measures that lead to real improvement.