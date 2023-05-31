Enterprises typically utilize software resellers extensively, in cases however strategic engagement and fit-for-purpose contracts appropriate to secure and deliver value are lacking

While software resellers enable procurement at their core, the role of the software reseller has evolved, cost optimization and cost management should be key outputs of the relationship.

Utilizing a primary reseller for the majority of requirements, backed by a fit-for-purpose contract, enables benefit from both the reseller’s servicing commitment and an agreed cost structure.

That cost structure is typically what’s referred to as ‘cost plus’. Pricing arrangements on a cost-plus basis are frequently in place; however, they are not always optimal.

Minimal uplift is naturally desired, and may vary based upon: anticipated expenditure, across publisher tiers, or renewals to new requirements.

While a minimal uplift may look attractive in isolation, a cost-plus model is only as good as the definition of underlying cost. Absence of cost definition, or use of vague terms such as “landed cost” or “simulated cost,” lacks clarity and provides the reseller an opportunity to “create” a cost price, not representing the lowest possible cost. Risks include not passing on benefits of partner status discounts, or adding an overhead uplift within the ‘cost’ price.

The solution? Definition of cost, without ambiguity or inclusion of overheads, provides meaning to the cost-plus structure. Stripping out costs from reseller price tags may be less about the margin element of cost plus, more about the cost ….

More on this best practice approach is available for Gartner seat holders in our research Guide to Negotiating a Productive and Cost-Effective Primary Software Reseller Contract

NB – Price tags (unit costs) were ranked the 4th most valuable factor of working with software resellers in our 2022 Gartner Uses of Software Resellers Survey.