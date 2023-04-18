CSO’s are operating in an environment that is beyond dynamic, it is chaotic. Leaders are standing on the sidelines while inflation and recession teeter totter, supply and demand fluctuates and talent disappears and reappears like magic. Now you see it, now you don’t.

Many CSO’s are frustrated with “etched-in-stone” go to market plans that don’t add up to success. The alternative is to chart their own path and rely on gut instincts to survive. As a sales leader, I spent many sleepless nights searching for a solution. I knew that acting simply on instinct wasn’t scalable or repeatable, but what else could I do?

Good news, there is a way not only to survive but to thrive through unpredictability.

Be Agile

Achieving revenue targets is mission critical for CSOs. Success depends on navigating through the chaos and knowing which levers to pull when. Many tenured sales leaders have sold through economic downturns, tightening labor markets, global conflict and speed of technological advancements. However, it is rare that all of these conditions converge at once leaving sales leaders on a constant rollercoaster while the anxiety levels creep upward.

“In the midst of chaos there is opportunity”[1]

There is truth to the adage that “in the midst of chaos there is opportunity.” The chaos theory suggests that even slight changes to a system can result in unpredictable behavior as systems are sensitive to their original conditions. While chaos is seemingly random, patterns can be identified which increases predictability. The broader economic factors that are shredding apart your GTM strategy, are not independent of each other but connected through a system. When one part of the system changes, it causes a ripple effect throughout. Without planning for unpredictability, sales leaders will consistently be in survival mode.

Planning can infer a static long drawn out process with multiple stakeholders who have differing agendas. However, proactively building agility into your GTM plan is the path to embracing the chaos and seizing the moment to pivoting successfully.

Get Started

Collaborate with other functional GTM heads; do not act alone. Although this may be counter intuitive, confidence in the plan will be boosted if your GTM stakeholders have authorship. Collaboration also reduces friction in the change process. Other leaders bring perspective and experience to the group that mitigate blind spots and decrease risk.

Find the patterns by mapping out factors that impact your ability to reach GTM goals. Think outside the norm and brainstorm to be inclusive of factors that may not be directly relevant to your business. The prompt for the chaos theory was “Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?” If you are not in the finance business or in need of financing, the US banking crisis may not seem relevant to the success of your plan; However, what if your main supplier was dependent on financing to continue innovation or production?

Chart the factors by impact and probability. While stakeholders were exhaustive and creative in the previous step, now is the time to prioritize and be decisive. Leveraging the collective group experience, plot the factors on an impact and probability grid.

Create alternate paths to achieve your revenue targets; should these factors come into play. Focus on the influences that are in the top right quadrant both high probability of occurrence and high impact on revenue achievement. These are your mission critical factors. When creating the alternate paths, consider all GTM functions that are reliant on executing the new path and look for the smallest deltas between the existing plan and new path. For example, changing the sales coverage model is a smaller delta than hiring and training a customer success team.

Monitor and Act by creating a dashboard with a heatmap overlay. This multi faceted approach provides a one page action plan which all go to market leaders have visibility, It is also is a platform to act cohesively from when threats are triggered. Each threat has a threshold associated. When the threshold is triggered, the GTM team executes on the new path to revenue, already knowing their role. The dashboard should be reviewed more frequently during increased volatility in macro economic climate.

It’s GO Time!

Buckle up and strap on your helmet because the ride is not slowing down anytime soon. The good news is that now you have the steering wheel and can maneuver through the chaos, knowing you have a plan for whatever comes your way.

Sleep easy fellow sales leaders.

[1] Sun Tzu – The Art of War