Still struggling to engage younger, “next gen”* customers? Are you ripping your hair out trying to figure them out? We wouldn’t be surprised if you were. Not only do they buy financial products like they buy moisturizer, they are coming of age with different beliefs and values to that of generations before them.

So, if you want to win and keep the business of these next-gen customers, keep two very important observations in mind when it comes to their beliefs and values:

They Are Multicultural, Diverse and Inclusive

The rise in political and media attention toward economic and racial injustice has impacted what younger consumers value from their service providers. Gen Z* is also the first predominantly multicultural generation in U.S. history and is more likely to select multiple racial and ethnic categories to identify themselves than older generations (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Their world is a blend of culture and color. This is a generation that embodies openness and inclusivity and places ‘equality’ at the top of the list of important values (Figure 2). They have little patience with the fact that long-standing societal problems, such as the existence of large groups of underserved, marginalized communities (often people of color), still persist.

Figure 2

As a result, next gen customers will naturally view positively any firm that makes efforts to ensure that products and services, especially access to capital, become much more available to such communities.

Two such examples are US based neobanks Varo and Empower. Varo’s slogan reads ‘a bank for all of us’, welcoming any customer, regardless of background and net-worth. Empower empowers customers with accessible and affordable credit, without credit scores or security deposits, and lead with language like ‘think the credit system is stacked against you? So do we. We’ll help you get the credit you deserve’.

A Green Generation

The second observation is that Gen Z and Gen Y* (millennial) customers think green. When asked to rank important relationship drivers when working with wealth management providers, affluent Gen Y customers placed much higher importance on their providers ‘acting in a socially and/or environmentally responsible manner’ and ‘providing socially and/or environmentally responsible investment products’ than older customer generations (Figure 3). Providers that care and enable next gen customers to take green action will win in the long run.

Figure 3

What’s even more promising is that this generation won’t stop here. They’re willing to go the extra mile. Pay the extra mile. Sixty-four percent* of Gen Zs would actually pay more to purchase an environmentally sustainable product. Financial constraints make it challenging for them to invest in more expensive items like solar panels and electric vehicles. Still, half of respondents said they planned on making these purchases in the future.

To capitalize on this opportunity, FS leaders must take a proactive approach; be ready to put green products and services on the table, to sustainable banking-hungry next gen customers. For example green funds, green indexes, green advisory services etc. To learn more about developments in this field, leverage Gartner’s taxonomy of sustainable and inclusive banking initiatives (Figure 4).

Figure 4

*Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey

*Next generation customer – individuals born between 1995-2010 (Gen Z, Centennials) and between 1980-1994 (Gen Y, Millennials) that are either mass market retail banking customers with investible assets between US$0-US$100,000, mass affluent customers with investible assets between US$100,000-US$1M or HNW individuals with investible assets between US$1M and above.

*Gen Z – individuals born between 1995-2010

*Gen Y – individuals born between 1980-1994