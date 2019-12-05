Master Data Management (MDM) Goes Open-Source

by Simon Walker | | 3 Comments

Until now enterprise master data management (MDM) solutions have required a perpetual software license, or a subscription. However, this has now changed. Unidata an emerging MDM solution vendor has taken the decision to offer its core MDM product as open-source. To my knowledge, this is the only open-source enterprise MDM solution presently available. It is possible that open-source MDM could disrupt the enterprise MDM solutions market.

Who are Unidata, and why did they make this decision?

Unidata is an emerging MDM solution vendor with offices in Russia, Germany and Switzerland. Unidata evolved out of an MDM external service provider. As the MDM market has well established vendors, they needed to differentiate their own MDM solution. Hence, the decision to offer their core MDM solution as open-source. They additionally offer commercial licensed extensions to their core open-source MDM solution.

What could open-source MDM mean for the market?

Open-source MDM offers end-user organizations a an additional alternative option to commercial MDM solutions. Rather than buy vs. build, its now buy vs. build, vs. open-source. It also offers software vendors with applications that would benefit from embedding MDM capabilities a new opportunity. As already stated, it is possible that open-source MDM could disrupt the enterprise MDM solutions market.

Unidata MDM open source community link: https://community.unidata-platform.com

Unidata Community Edition download link: https://gitlab.com/unidata-community/unidata-platform

