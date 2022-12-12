72% of organizations cite pipeline generation as a critical priority. Most sales organizations lack an effective engagement strategy to bring prospects into the door and turn them into active opportunities. A question sales leaders are asking is, ”how do we help our sellers increase buyer engagement and what is the right engagement strategy?”

Before we can identify the right strategy we need to understand why it has become so much more challenging to engage buyers in meaningful conversations. Here are some buyer behavior and preferences that help us start to uncover why buyer engagement has become more challenging:

Buyers don’t want to talk to sellers. Our 2022 research on buyer preferences uncovered that 72% of buyers prefer a rep-free experience. This means buyers are actively trying to have less conversations with sales, making it more challenging for sellers to engage with them.

The number of potential stakeholders continues to grow, ranging from 11 to 20 individuals. This means we can’t be single threaded within our accounts and we have to understand the “why” from multiple buyer perspectives. We know this is a priority because 70% of sales reps cite access to stakeholders as their top challenge.

The amount of required touches is increasing. On average it takes 66 activities to book 1 qualified meeting . Prospecting is now a much more strategic play and requires the right skilled people, process, tactics, and technology to execute effectively.

There are 4 ways to really boost engagement with buyers and drive a more effective process. CSOs must establish prospecting guidelines that enable sellers to repeatedly generate pipeline using relevant, timely messages to targeted contacts across multiple channels.

Target Multiple Stakeholders: Multi-threading is the concurrent execution of touches (threads) for making contact or moving the sales process forward. Unlike single-threading where an organization develops opportunities based on one or two relationships (a single thread), multi-threading informs, influences, and ultimately engages with all critical stakeholders in a typical buying process. By 2026, B2B organizations that unify commercial strategies and leverage multithreaded commercial engagements will outperform their competition by 30%. Understand your Buyer: Buyer-centric company puts the buyer at the center of everything they do. A deep understanding of the buyer can and should be the foundation of the sales and marketing team’s process, key activities, organization, metrics, content, communications, and technology. It’s a simple, but powerful strategy that can transform a company’s ability to achieve its revenue objectives. CSOs must establish prospecting guidelines that enable sellers to repeatedly generate pipeline using relevant, timely messages to targeted contacts across multiple channels. Develop Value Driven Insights: Convey value by turning personas, market research, industry trends, and customer knowledge into provocative short statements in the prospect’s language that can be used during sales conversations. Sellers must be able to generate compelling and semi-customized messaging when reaching out to prospects. To gauge the effectiveness of messaging, sales leaders must provide insight that sellers can use to quickly assemble relevant call and email scripts that convey value and increase engagement with key prospects. Having a feedback loop to track the effectiveness of these insights is key. Execute and Measure Messaging Insights at Scale: Leverage messaging tools and insights to allow reps to quickly assemble relevant call and email scripts that convey value and increase engagement with key prospects. Building coaching guides, seller tools, certifications and exercises around this is critical.

By applying these 4 fundamentals you will see a dramatic increase in your sellers connection rates and opportunities to speak with stakeholders necessary to move the deal forward.