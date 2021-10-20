In previous posts, I talked about the first two V’s: visibility and velocity. Today I will talk about the third V: Versatility.

The pandemic created havoc for a lot of firms. But we can learn from it and make our customer strategies better. The third impact I want to discuss is versatility.

Let’s face it. Most firms got caught flat footed by the pandemic. Not surprising, as it is not a normal occurrence. But the reason so many were so ineffectual at adjusting is the fact that their customer infrastructure just wasn’t versatile enough. Web sites couldn’t handle the shift from physical locations. Call centers collapsed under additional strain. Sales people couldn’t adjust to virtual visits from in person visits. The result was that many companies had a harder time then they needed to just due to the fact that they could adjust quickly.

I did a non scientific survey of 78 CRM practitioners. I asked them about a number of problem areas and what their plans were for those areas going forward. Interestingly 84% said that their systems failed to be as nimble as they needed to be, but only 19% said they were going to do something about that going forward. When I followed up with why they weren’t going to address it, the two biggest reasons were lack of expertise (54%) and cost (41%). In other words, they didn’t know how to do it and couldn’t afford if even if they did.

Versatility has be become a hallmark of our strategies. The rate of change is not going to slow down, and it is impossible to plan for everything. But you can plan to be nimble. In fact, you have to if you want to survive.