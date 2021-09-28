Hi there. Been a while, I know. I have decided to resume my Gartner blog. Why, you may ask. That’s a good question.

From my vantage point at Gartner, I have the unique opportunity to look at the entire CRM/CX world. I talk to all the vendors. I meet with the senior management of leading end user organizations. And I bounce ideas off of leading industry analysts. And you know what I see? I see that the CRM world is a mess.

That might be an unfair oversimplification. To be fair, some solutions out there are very good. And some end user organizations really get it. And there are a lot of analysts telling clients the right things. So what do I mean?

What I mean is that at the end of the day, nothing has really changed when you look at the relationship that customer have with firms. And when I talk to firms about why that is the case, I hear different versions of the same answer.

It’s just not that important to us. Important, sure. But not on a par with ERP systems to automated the back room. Or financial systems that run the business. And the reason they are not as important is that firms cannot quantify the true value of what CRM brings to customers. They might be happier, but what is that worth to my bottom line?

So, I want to use this blog to elevate the conversation, and help firms find the justifications they need to make CRM really the key strategy that it should be.

More to come in the following days.