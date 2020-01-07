Happy 2020! Now is the Time to Do Some Competitive HouseKeeping Items

by Scot Kim | | Submit a Comment

The new 2020 year is upon us and though we are suffering from some of the post-holiday cheer, now is especially a great time to do some competitive collateral housekeeping items to avoid future headaches down the year. I will prescribe 5 key housekeeping items to ensure your competitive collateral is well-kept and ready to displace the competition.

Identify competitors that have been acquired, bankrupt and/or fell behind. Either eliminate them from your competitor’s watch-list or provide a 1 pager competitive rap-sheet on them. Update all competitive collateral around your top 2020 competitors. Make sure the collateral whether it be battle cards, product tear-downs, and/or competitive alerts should be up-to-date. Archive all competitive materials dated 2019 to a competitive central repository. Make sure that you end all old versions of competitive collateral early to avoid any conflicts or old versions floating around within your company. Now is the time to establish a competitive attack plan for 2020. Highlight which competitors are the top priority and begin reaching out to sales leaders to co-plan competitive attack plan to displace the competition. Align competitive headcount against the big bets and the top competitors for 2020. This will show that the competitive team is proactive in taking market share away from the competition.

It will be a lot of work at the beginning of the year but if you do these 5 housekeeping items, it will save you and your team a lot of headaches during the year. So make an action plan to do these 5 housekeeping items and get ready for a prosperous 2020 year!

Good selling and take shares away from the competition!

Additional Resources View Free, Relevant Gartner Research Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence. Read Free Gartner Research

Category:



Tags: 2020-housekeeping-items competitive-intelligence