If you’re like me, you probably did some online shopping during Boxing Day. When browsing on my phone, it’s notable how many brands encouraged me to download mobile apps. It seems like nowadays every brand has a mobile app. But that doesn’t mean every brand needs an app and even if they do, apps should deliver a differentiated and elevated experience compared to mobile site. For examples and other trends in mobile apps, check out Gartner’s Digital IQ: Mobile Marketing Benchmarks.

Just Buy It: Nike’s Personalized App Experience

It’s no secret that Nike’s app is a prime example. The activewear brand uses data to tailor product recommendations and app content to engage users. Upon download, the app asks a series of questions such as athletic interests and shoe size. The home page even features a carousel of items based on interests users selected upon download.

Product pages on the app are full of neat features, such as UGC taken from Instagram. When browsing shoes, for example, Nike automatically selected my shoe size so that I can add directly to cart. There’s even styling help via live chat and the employee took into account factors such as climate when recommending outfits. While users can obviously see product pages on mobile site, the Nike app offers a smoother and more personalized experience that they can’t get elsewhere.

America Runs on Dunkin’s App

In a Gartner survey, consumers selected convenience as their main incentive for downloading brand apps. Few brands offer convenience as well as Dunkin Donuts does. For example, users can save their favorite locations as the default options when selecting a store to pick up. For repeat purchases, the app allows one tap order which includes automatically selected store location, order items, and same payment method for loyal customers.

In addition to maximizing the added value of their mobile app, Dunkin’ constantly pushes customers to download through a variety of channels. There are social media and traditional display ads offering coffee or emphasizing safety with contactless ordering to incentivize download. In addition, Dunkin’ includes QR codes on all their packaging that leads to app store downloads and also has QR codes posted outside stores too. Dunkin’ is a prime example of how B2C brands can leverage their apps to be ease the path to purchase.