As I plan to write research for second half 2023, I did a quick analysis of recently published marketing-practice research to better understand must-read content for our Gartner for Marketing practice clients.

As I reviewed the performance data, a handful of research notes rose above the fray. And those author analysts? Well, they got a little creative, too.

My top ten must-read content list was chosen based on a five factors:

Does the title, topic and content of each note resonate with clients based on key indicators we use? Is the list made up of a good mix of topics that appeal to CMOs and key members of their marketing team? Does the research include trending topics relevant to marketing leaders right now? Did I find the research note unique in some way based on how it was crafted or how readers engaged with the content? Do I think the people who authored it are both smart and super cool? (my personal favorite criteria because they all qualify!)

Overall, is the note a must-read for our marketing practice clients? Yes, yes indeed. Only my opinion though!

So let’s have some fun, David Letterman style. Oh goodness, I’m showing my age but we’ll have fun even if you have no idea who Letterman is and wonder why the list is in reverse order.

The links to the below-featured research are behind our paywall and available for Gartner clients who have access to Gartner for Marketing practice research. If you’re not a client, please reach out to your Gartner account rep for assistance. If you don’t have a Gartner account rep, please fill out the form on the Become a Client page. Please add your job function.

If you can’t access the research, you’ll get a lesson or two for writing your own content or research. We’ll learn together.

NOTE: The research below was published primarily in the December 2022 – January 2023 timeframe. There was no official ranking or anything like that – just an analyst looking at the data one afternoon and making her own assessments of what seemed to work based on my selection of research from Gartner’s Marketing practice.

To me, the most resonating, recent and must-read content from Gartner for Marketers is:

Number 10: Digital IQ: Email Marketing Benchmarks for 2022 by Matt Moorut and the Digital Performance Benchmarks team

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

Aside from the Digital IQs being part of Gartner’s branded content, this DIQ is on a classic topic of email marketing for which Matt Moorut is quite an SME.

Email as a digital marketing channel is a workhorse for many of our clients.

While tagged as a 17-minute read, it has a whopping 11 graphics including a brand ranking table, survey graphics, and best-in-class email marketing examples.

It’s easy to see why our clients are dwelling on it.

Number 9: Marketing Data and Analytics Primer for 2023 by Joseph Enever, Matt Wakeman and Rachel Smith

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

It might be strange that a topical research Primer – which is an overview of published and planned research – would make my top 10. But the Primer performed well because data-driven marketing is an evergreen topic for our clients.

The primer for this key research initiative covers marketing analytics, data management and customer analytics. Over time, the experts who cover these topics built a robust research library. Their diligence shines through and the research appeals to clients new to these topics or a marketing data and analytics role, and those clients who are seasoned experts.

It’s obvious why clients would save this primer to their personal research library and download it for reference.

Number 8: Four Methods to Measure the Financial Impact of Branding by Jason McNellis and Rachel Smith

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

CMOs struggle with brand measurement. This research depicts four approaches, adds a decision tree, and explains how to commit to a method.

Jason and Rachel also explain, in simple terms and with graphics, why your brand measurement goals and your method must align. Links to additional research for further reading our provided throughout the note.

A quick glance and it’s clear why our clients read and engage with this content. Well done.

Number 7: The Gartner 2022 Media Strategy Playbook for Marketers by Andrew Frank

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

That title piques your interest right off the bat, doesn’t it? This research delivers as long-form content that works exceptionally well for the reader.

The intro copy hook: With limited budgets and resources in this dynamic economy, digital marketing leaders can use this market-based framework to make critical media investment decisions. What CMO or digital marketer wouldn’t want to read?

Standing at the longest of these top-ten notes with 28 pages and a 20-minute read, you’ll be drawn in with Andrew’s concise copy throughout. Plus, he added 15 graphics substantiating and visually-explaining each point. The editing is top notch.

What are all those graphics? Media strategy mini case studies as examples. Talk about valuable content.

Number 6: Customer Experience Primer for 2023 by Leah Reidy Leachman and Augie Ray

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

Another research key initiative Primer makes this top-10 list. Although published earlier than the MD&A Primer, this one has even higher readership and slightly higher engagement scores across our metrics.

Best practice research about customer experience strategy, experience design and delivery, and customer understanding resonates with marketers. All. The. Time.

With covered topics across customer loyalty, advocacy and satisfaction, this Primer includes a well-developed bank of published and planned research. A terrific reference.

Number 5: Quick Answer: Is a Digital Twin of a Customer the Future of a 360-Degree View of the Customer? by Lizzy Foo Kune

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

This isn’t a topic I claim to know anything about – not even enough to say… I know enough to be dangerous. Nope, we’ll leave that to Gartner experts like Lizzy.

Apparently, however, research about the digital twin of a customer and the 360-degree customer view has wide appeal, as these are two approaches to collecting data for analyzing and orchestrating customer experience.

Especially when written in a short-format note, crafted over a judicious 9-minute read in 8 pages, with examples and a reference model framework.

As an added bonus, it is part of a large collection of published research, entitled: What Digital Marketing Leaders Need to Know About Collecting and Using Customer Data. So that makes it extra appealing, particularly to our clients responsible for marketing data and analytics and digital marketing.

While served up as a quick answer, there’s a full-course content meal behind it.

Number 4: Consumers Continue to Blame Companies for Persistent Cost of Living Pressures by Kate Muhl and the Culture Insights Team

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

Does anyone recall the 4Ps of Marketing? Consumers view on price hikes caused by inflation and what that does to their wallet is of interest to our clients, for sure.

This note gets to the heart of the issues right from the get-go as the summary says: Weary of persistent pandemic-induced price hikes and product shortages, U.S. consumers are in near-permanent price vigilance mode and seek a reprieve. CMOs must address consumers’ skepticism of brand price increase justifications in 2023.

Brilliant Kate Muhl and our Culture Insights team weave together critical consumer views about where they place blame for price increases, peppering the data with verbatims and how consumers views have evolved. They finish off this note with data on how consumers plan to change their buying habits on a range of product categories from alcoholic beverages to food, fuel, furniture and footwear.

Clients like this note so much they not only downloaded it at high rates but they printed it out, too. You heard that right. Printed. Maybe they all were taking it to their next C-Suite meeting.

Number 3: Where to Find Data to Inform Customer Experience Personas and Journey Maps by Augie Ray

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

This research is a classically-written Gartner note at 13 pages yet a 20-minute read, which means text is heavier than most. As you would expect from an expert analyst, Augie writes with conviction and experience. Augie makes the case that it is better to use your own data sources for developing effective customer personas and journey maps.

Additionally, the must-read content is supported by a “make the case” graphic, a table with a complete list of data sources, and a simple-to-follow concept graphic to define, build, act on, and measure the impact of the these essential CX efforts.

While published later than most of the other notes, readership is high in comparison including revisits, links clicked to additional research, and library saves. It is well-aligned and delivers on the title’s promise. Touché!

And that’s yet another lesson in how to write engaging content and substantiated research. Readers WILL devote time to helpful content and it doesn’t have to always be in a short-format type or one illustrated with a series of visuals. It just needs the right visuals. Got it.

Number 2: 2023 U.S. Consumer and Cultural Top Trends by Kate Muhl, Emma Mathison, and the Marketing Research Team

Why did the research make my list of must-read content?

As a general rule, trend or futuret-rend research resonates with marketers and strategists. But this one specific to the U.S. market includes consumer and cultural trends together and shows how they interrelate. It felt unique.

It is a super-short 5-page note (that’s with a hefty Evidence section) and 2 graphics to break up what little text exists. A miniscule 4-minute read. Moreover, the research includes a downloadable 19-page slide deck with a trend presentation.

Ah, so I get it. A research note on top consumer and cultural tends catching readers’ attention. And one that delivers an executive summary as the published research but paying it off with a slide presentation our clients can share with their leaders, peers and teams. Magical value, which explains why the content engagement numbers are vividly high.

Here’s the publicly-accessible link to Kate’s on-demand webinar. You’ll get more than the gist of these trends in less than an hour.

And, drumroll please…

Number 1: Quick Answer: How Should CMOs Respond to ChatGPT Today? by Andrew Frank and Nicole Greene

Why did the research make my list’s #1 pick of must-read content?

Well, it’s no surprise that a research note on Generative AI and ChatGPT took the number one spot. There’s likely no higher trending topic in marketing today because GenAI is shaking up technology vendors and marketing alike. No one really knows how it will all shake out but CMOs must lead.

This quick-answer yet substantial 14-minute-read is flying off the digital shelves. Our clients are consuming it, saving it, and printing it. Downloads are up to 2X more. It was published in early February, later than the previous 9, and has since been included in a body of cross-practice work on ChatGPT Research Highlights.

It’s a simple yet clear and explanatory note about what CMOs and marketing leaders should know and do about ChatGPT. It explains what it is and how it impacts marketing capabilities like ideation, creative development, content production and market research.

Importantly, it includes multiple easy-to-understand recommendations and cautions. What a simple yet masterfully-written and valuable piece of research from these two esteemed analysts. Although it is rare that a note hits on all cylinders of our indicators, this one is doing just that. It’s being consumed faster than a plate of freshly-baked and still warm chocolate chip cookies.

Did you like the list of must-read content from the Gartner for Marketers practice?

Hope you enjoyed this inaugural issue of my top-10 picks of recently-published Gartner for Marketers research. Maybe there will be a second Issue in a few months because our research engine is always humming. If you enjoyed reading, let me know in the comments or ping me on LinkedIn. And tell me which number was your favorite and why. You can find links to free resources and content on a recent blog post: Marketing Training, Gartner Style.

Make your own analysis from this top-10 list of must-read content. Which one does your marketing organization need the most? How would you prioritize all ten from that angle? If you’re a marketing leader, you can ask your team these questions. I recently published research on how to develop your marketing team’s strategic thinking skills that was referenced in a recent blog on Marketers Must Apply Strategic Thinking. Apply your own skills to make the top-10 list a must-read for you and your team. Share, digest, ask questions, and learn together.