Critical and strategic thinking skills are in demand. In today’s world of GenAI, much of marketing’s content production and execution-oriented work will become easier.

Downstream work is going through a technology rebirth. As creators adapt to possibilities and efficiencies, we see the pendulum swinging back to the upstream, strategic work. CMOs and marketing leaders must get ahead of this shift.

Upstream marketing work is work that creates tangible and new business value. Or, it frees up resources to allow for a higher percent of time and dedication for work such as this:

Insights development with various data sources including market research

Scenario planning including media investment strategies and resource capacity planning

Marketing strategic plan development with business goal alignment and multichannel marketing effectiveness

Marketing operations systems design for marketing work management, productivity and effectiveness

Resource management including talent/skill audits, agency roster and financial management

Marketing-led innovation for digital product development, digital experience design and emerging business growth

Therefore, CMOs and marketing leaders must begin to shift the bulk of their marketing’s effort to upstream work. All while operationalizing the downstream work of execution and production.

There are four ways to do this:

Train your marketing team to be strategic thinking pros. Use Gartner’s research such as Why and How: CMOs Must Mature Their Team’s Strategic Thinking Skills. Instill strategic and critical thinking into every decent-sized project or initiative, and do your best to eliminate or operationalize the low-value work. Prioritize upstream work by redesigning roles and responsibilities of your current team, and by hiring marketing-dedicated business, digital or operational strategists. Can you revise the job description for every person on your team? Can you tag every marketing role as either a champion for “primarily upstream” or “primarily downstream” work? Operationalize the upstream work with as much vigor and energy that your team places on operationalizing the downstream work. This may mean that you dedicate resources to spend 100% of their time to upstream work. For example, can you fix and systematize the strategic planning process across business units, brand or product lines? Can you do this by adopting a minimum viable plan approach and a strategic planning pitch deck? See Toolkit: Marketing Strategy Pitch Deck.

CMOs continually tell us:

My marketing team isn’t strategic enough

We’re too reactive and need to be more proactive

We have dashboards and tools; we lack people to make sense of it all

The strategic planning process is broken

Our marketing operations team is too focused on campaign processes (see blog post: Marketing Operations is a Strategic Function)

You get the picture. It is a common problem which can be solved with your leadership. And guidance from Gartner.

