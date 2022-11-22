After 40 years of working in business, marketing and at agencies, and 4+ years here at Gartner for Marketers, I’ve had an epiphany. Yes, I’ve walked a mile in your shoes. I’ve listened to all your challenges, reviewed org charts and helped you solve problems. And have darn near cried on inquiry calls trying to help you simplify the complex. Some of you have gotten yourself into a fairly deep rut, and that can be painful at times.

What I’ve discovered is that most CMOs are missing core competencies in their marketing organization. And, no, I’m not talking about CX, analytics, martech or even digital commerce. Those and more are table stakes.

Three Most Vital Roles In Marketing

Most of your challenges can be solved within three vital, valuable and often vacant roles. Drum roll, they are:

Head of Strategic Insights (get this right, or everything else that everyone else does could be wrong) Head of Marketing Operations (or Marketing Operational Excellence) Head of Creative Design

Breathe life into each. It’s time to ante up.

How many ways can we say that marketing is no longer your father’s Oldsmobile? So…

Get out of your insight silos and instead drive innovation and growth from impactful, actionable, and value-creating insights (fewer is better)

Work ON your business not IN it (did you forget this? “how” you work is half the problem)

Bring design to the head of the table instead of tucking it in your in-house agency (solve those problems creatively)

