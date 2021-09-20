With the publishing of Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant on B2B Marketing Automation platforms, marketing ops leaders must evaluate the vendor list. That way, marketing ops leaders can ensure effective, efficient and automated workflows and processes.

Key Criteria for Vendor Evaluation for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms

Some of the key criteria in evaluating the vendors included:

Marketing and sales strategy Digital marketing campaign execution Multichannel marketing lead management Lead workflows Analytics and measurement Operations Integrations with other apps

These areas align with running effective and efficient marketing ops for a B2B marketing organization. That’s because marketing ops leaders are responsible for optimizing consistency across the marketing organization and ensuring collaboration with Sales leaders for customer acquisition and retention. And this is particularly true with more complex marketing and sales organizations in regulated industries. Those may include industries such as healthcare, higher education or financial services. Complex organizations may include global or multi-product organizations such as those found in retail or manufacturing industries.

Ensure Sales Goals and Marketing Strategies Align

Solid marketing and sales strategies include multichannel or integrated marketing campaigns and targeted content for prospective or customer audience segments. Content that resonates and clearly provides benefits and differentiation from a brand or product stand point. First and foremost, marketing ops leaders must ensure that digital marketing campaigns align to sales goals and marketing strategies. Otherwise, the rest is off-target. And that includes automated trigger campaign messaging, downloadable content such as B2B whitepapers or studies, or other easily-digestible content.

Automation and Integrations Essential to Process Simplification

So once the campaign and target strategy is established and agreed-upon, then the lead management and workflows require simplification. The process should not be overcomplex or complicated for anyone including the prospect, the marketer or the sales account executive. This is the true strength behind B2B marketing automation platform vendors for operations leaders. The other key strength of these vendors is the ability to easily integrate with other applications. And for the marketing ops leader, this could specifically include management platforms for marketing work, content marketing, marketing performance or digital assets.

If it is difficult to make integrations like these work and to provide ultimate visibility into the campaigns, content and resources, then this could be problematic for effective and efficient marketing operations. Some platforms bring more of these resources and capabilities into one to make it easier to integrate. So if you are a marketing ops leader, then martech optimization is one of your key responsibilities. If your martech stack is missing capabilities or if your systems are too disparate and don’t easily integrate, then it will be very difficult to achieve consistency and adoption.

Marketing Ops Effectiveness Must Include Streamlined B2B Marketing Automation

Marketing ops leaders must rely on an effective B2B marketing automation platform to help ensure efficiency, effectiveness and consistency. That’s because it is a critical piece of the operational martech stack. As critical as marketing work or digital asset management platforms. Or as critical as a sales enablement platform.

So do your homework to ensure that the B2B marketing automation platform that your company is using is the best one for your use case. Gartner research and advisory can help.

