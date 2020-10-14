In Gartner’s 2020 Marketing Operations Survey, about 43% of marketing leaders cited they are still using spreadsheets or nothing at all to manage key marketing activities. Only 35% use a marketing work management platform to manage the work of the marketing organization.

Gartner clients often ask us to help them solve a myriad of operational problems with questions like:

How can our marketing team become more efficient?

How can we become more strategic?

How does the CMO and the marketing leadership have improved visibility of the work?

How can we pivot faster in responding to the shifts in the market?

How do we justify more resources?

How can we prove the value of marketing to the business?

The list goes on. In 2020, the most common words that arose during client calls as they were seeking help were:

Speed: Our marketing organization must be fluid and deliver faster with greater speed and turnaround times. Responsiveness: Similar to speed, our marketing organization must become more responsive to the market to quickly meet consumer demand and shifts in shopping or buying behaviors, including marketing the right products and services at the right time in the right way with the right mediums. Accountability: Our marketing organization is expected to be more accountable to the business in terms of managing costs, talent, agency spend, media, strategy and more. We not only have to be accountable to the CMO but the marketing organization as a whole must be more accountable to the business, internal stakeholders, the CFO and the CEO. The isn’t new but the stakes are higher.

Therefore, marketing leaders are doubling down on the marketing operations role and function. To support that and their teams, they are looking at missing pieces of their martech stack that help them manage the operational side of marketing. This is true for small and large marketing organizations, those that are centrally managed and those that are global or more decentralized. They must get a grip on managing both an efficient and an effective marketing organization.

The marketer must review their martech stack to ensure it solidly covers the following:

Creative Operations Content Operations Marketing Operations

These 3 are related and some martech are unique to each, and some can be common to all. Particularly when reviewing potential and seamless integrations. For example:

Creative operations : A marketing work management platform integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud or Atlassian’s Jira

: A marketing work management platform integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud or Atlassian’s Jira Content operations : A marketing work management platform integrated with a Content Marketing Platform, a Digital Asset Management platform and a Web Content Management platform.

: A marketing work management platform integrated with a Content Marketing Platform, a Digital Asset Management platform and a Web Content Management platform. Marketing operations: A marketing work management platform integrated with financial or budget scenario planning tools, performance marketing tools, CRM or other management tools.

Making these additions and integrations in the martech stack will begin to solve many of the marketers operational problems, reduce organization friction and drag such as lack of communication and collaboration, and streamline operations. Efficiency leads to freeing up valuable resources to dedicate more time on value creation, strategy, insights, and all the higher-level work that marketing organizations can’t seem to devote time to accomplish because they are overall too reactive and not proactively fit for market shifts or aren’t in a position to take advantage of market opportunities when they arise.