Rising inflation, war in Ukraine, enduring supply chain disruptions, labor shortages (and in some cases, layoffs) — it seems there’s no shortage of macro environmental disruptions impacting advertisers today. And let’s not forget about ongoing privacy developments from Apple and Google (will Google finally deprecate third-party cookies on Chrome? Check out Google’s Latest Cookie Delay Puts Privacy Sandbox in the Trough of Disillusionment).

For many organizations, advertising is one of the first budgets to scrutinize (read: cut) when business plans turn sour and future outlooks appear murky. Advertising’s generally higher share of the marketing budget coupled with the intensifying pressure among CMOs to prove marketing ROI and demonstrate performance make web-based advertising an easy target.

Take a look at the figure below. This chart maps total desktop display, desktop video and mobile display advertising impressions across 1,260 brands between the second half of 2021 and the first half of this year. As you’ll see, web-based advertising impressions across brands have fallen dramatically from its 2021 peak. While desktop and mobile display and video impressions alone don’t tell the whole story (paid social advertising and other ad channels fared better), it does indicate shaken confidence and a certain reluctance among brands to march forward.

However, rather than drastically cut back on ad spend – or worse, continue with “business as usual” – marketers must use this disruption as an opportunity to rethink their media and channel mix, adapt ad messaging to appeal to ad-avoidant and price-sensitive consumers, and take calculated risks that position them ahead of the competition.

See you there!

