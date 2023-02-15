What is Digital Accessibility?

Digital accessibility is the practice of identifying and remediating issues in digital products (e.g., websites, mobile apps) that make use more difficult for people with disabilities. In simpler terms, digital accessibility makes sure digital products are accessible to and usable by everyone. While there are specific definitions based on legislation or published standards (e.g., WCAG), the broadest view as eloquently outlined by Search Engine Journal accounts for auditory, cognitive, physical, and neurological considerations. The practice accounts for nuances across a number of form-factors and interaction states:

Device: mobile phone, tablet, desktop computer

mobile phone, tablet, desktop computer User Interface: mouse/keyboard, touch screen, voice

mouse/keyboard, touch screen, voice Browser: Desktop and mobile (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera)

Desktop and mobile (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera) Documents: Office documents, presentations, or PDF files

Office documents, presentations, or PDF files Situational: Limited internet connectivity

Digital accessibility helps create a consistent approach for all relevant audiences across the channels they use. A cornerstone of standards for digital accessibility is the World Wide Web Consortiums’ (W3C) Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). The WAI’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) are the de facto global standard for measuring digital accessibility of websites and documents. In addition, the WAI Accessible Rich Internet Applications Suite (ARIA) helps make dynamic content and advanced user interface controls developed with HTML, JavaScript and related technologies, accessible.

Why Does Digital Accessibility Matter?

There are several compelling reasons for the pursuit of improved digital accessibility:

User Experience: Improving customer facing experiences for affected users because it’s the right thing to do, but it also increases your total addressable market

Improving customer facing experiences for affected users because it’s the right thing to do, but it also increases your total addressable market Regulatory Compliance: Complying with regulatory requirements and therefore mitigating the risk of private legal action (in the U.S.)

Complying with regulatory requirements and therefore mitigating the risk of private legal action (in the U.S.) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): Represents a tangible example of the company’s efforts that align with internal DEI initiatives

Represents a tangible example of the company’s efforts that align with internal DEI initiatives SEO: There are overlapping benefits between accessibility practices and organic search visibility (HTML tags, site maps, etc.)

Accessibility and inclusive design should be integrated into design/creative, marketing campaigns, and channel management. The practice works best when executed as both a ‘point in time’ audit and integrated into your operational activities. Factors can differ based on industry, distribution model, and target customer segment (e.g., B2C vs. B2B). In an ideal world with no limits to time, cost, or resources, all digital accessibility gaps would be resolved. However, a more realistic outcome marketing leaders should pursue is a digital accessibility agenda that accounts for practical considerations (cost, time) need in order to maintain a standard that aligns with their goals.

Resources

Below is a list of help resources and tools on digital accessibility.

Standards & Guidelines

Platform-Specific Guidelines

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Tools

Information on enterprise-level vendors supporting a broad set of digital accessibility efforts can be found in Gartner’s Market Guide for Digital Accessibility (subscription required). There are also several free tools that offer testing and validation of website accessibility:

Additional Resources

The following resources require a Gartner subscription.

Five Steps to Designing an Accessible Digital Workplace

Fundamental SEO: 9 Tactics to Improve Organic Visibility