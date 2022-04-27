What makes a good campaign? At its most basic level, a good campaign achieves well-defined marketing and business objectives. These objectives can be direct (e.g., sales, leads) or indirect (e.g., awareness, advocacy).

In either case, a successful campaign relies on these key factors:

Context : Each campaign must define a clear objective that aligns with business goals, identifies a target audience and employs effective channels to reach that audience.

Content: The campaign’s content must be consistent, relevant for the intended audience and compelling enough to achieve the desired outcomes.

Conversion: The campaign’s content and other elements must be simplified, tested and optimized for peak performance.

Clarity: For multistep campaigns typical of B2B businesses or longer purchase journeys in select industry verticals, the process is clear and made easier with an efficiently designed experience.

5 Ways to Optimize Campaign Landing Pages

When launching a new campaign or diagnosing an in-flight campaign suspected of underperforming, revisit and optimize the following:

Placement: CTA should be located prominently on the landing page, above the fold for desktop and mobile experiences. Design: Buttons generally work best for CTAs. Hyperlinks for images and text used together can sometimes replace a button, but warrant a compelling reason. Make buttons look like buttons, using color contrast ratios that are WCAG 2.0 compliant . Provide visual cues for different interaction states (e.g., color or style changes from cursor on-hover events). Size: Adhere to best practices for CTA size by device. The minimum size on mobile should be 44×44 pixels with a minimum surrounding empty space of 8 pixels. Refer to the W3C’s Target Size and Pointer Gesture guidance. Refer to device or OS-specific user interface design guidelines from tech leaders like Google or Apple . The minimum size for desktop is less restrictive without the challenge of touch gestures and more available real estate. Find the right balance in size that grabs attention without looking absurdly large. For campaign ads, refer to platform-specific guidelines, such as Google display ads or Facebook ads . Copy/Messaging: Shorter is better, with CTA copy that conveys both an action (Open Account) and the benefit received (example alternative: Start Banking) . Form Fields: Limit the number of fields to no more than five at a time, and clearly indicate required fields. Set default values for input guidance (e.g., select state of residence), use input masks to format data when entered and limit typing with autosuggest functionality. Use the most appropriate field type (e.g., drop-down vs. checklist), and use prebuilt features like date-pickers.

For more detail, read How Digital Marketing Leaders Can Maximize Demand Generation Campaign Performance (subscription required).