Spotlight on Women in Tech

#EmbraceEquity is the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2023. When it comes to women in technology, true equity requires more than just equality. So what’s the difference?

Equality means giving everyone the exact same resources and opportunities.

Equity is a needs-based approach, where everyone is provided with the resources required by them to be successful while also creating access and opportunity.

We saw the effects of unaddressed inequities in 2021 when fewer women returned to the workforce than men after leaving for pandemic-related reasons. Fostering an inclusive, equitable environment is key to fixing the increasingly leaky pipeline of women talent in the workforce. Learn how in our research Lead by Committing to Allyship and the Human Deal for Women in Your Organization and act today.

Why Act Now?

It’s good for business. Diverse organizations perform better – higher innovative efficiency, more patents, more profitability, and the list goes on. The reason diversity plays an important role in meeting revenue targets for high tech organizations is partly due to buyer expectations. We know this because last year we asked IT services buyers across 10+ industries what they were looking for in a provider. The second-most important selection criterion was whether the provider best met CSR and diversity standards. Not only was it second most important, it was significantly more important than other criteria:

If you want to enable revenue opportunity, meet the DEI results your clients expect by creating accountability for DEI outcomes – take a look at our full guidance in How Product Leaders Can Transform Their Organization’s DEI Results to Enable Growth.

Improve DEI, Today and Beyond

Having both women and men on your teams brings in diverse perspectives. These perspectives help shape your products/services and assist buyers as part of the customer lifecycle journey. Putting allyship initiatives in place and creating cultures of value (see Culture of Value for Women in Technology Drives Business Performance) are good starting points to help you drive lasting change when it comes to retention and representation of women in technology.

Gartner’s research shared here is an important in that it includes all women in technology and their allies. It’s also one aspect of an even bigger theme of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all underrepresented talent.

Let’s change the high-tech industry’s inclusion and equity reputation together – commit to #EmbraceEquity today.