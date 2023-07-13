We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
What’s the use of a newborn baby, or a Digital Platform Conductor tool?

By Roger Williams | July 13, 2023

With family members, friends and colleagues (congrats Phil Dawson!) celebrating the arrivals of newborns, I am reminded of the Ben Franklin response to someone asking what a hot air balloon was good for – “What good is a newborn baby?” After all, with new things, we have to look past what they can do now to see the potential of what they could do in the future.

Watching the Digital Platform Conductor (DPC) tools market emerge since we identified it in 2021 has made me think about this a lot. The most interesting thing about its emergence is how much the need is recognized when talking about digital transformation, without connecting it to the DPC tools concept. In fact, just today my colleague and friend Dan Wilson shared 2 examples of this:

While DPC is not mentioned in either item, it’s another indication that this trend is gaining traction. As I said earlier this year in Network World’s article Digital platform conductors help manage hybrid networks, “What is growing is the recognition that just having a lot of management tools is not enough to meet the needs of digital business.” Looks like that recognition is still growing!

