It gives me great pleasure to announce that Gartner’s inaugural Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools has been published. My co-authors, Colin Fletcher and Dennis Smith, and I are excited to share what we are seeing in this market and our thoughts on how it will grow and evolve.

Since I last blogged about this topic, we’ve seen an increased need from I&O leaders for help getting a handle on all the digital infrastructure that enables their organizations to deliver on their mission. As complexity grows and pressure to show value from infrastructure investments grows with it, the need for DPC tools is becoming more evident.

Like any early stage market, it’s tricky to figure out what to focus on and what to discount. As we have said before, the breadth and depth required to play this role for all infrastructure now and in the future makes the idea of “one tool to rule them all” impossible. I&O leaders have heard those promises before and are rightly skeptical of anyone promising magic.

Being too skeptical, though, risks missing out on options that can make things easier. For organizations with multiple clouds, on-premise systems, edge technology, and more, now is the right time to get up to speed on the potential of DPC tools and start exploring how they can help improve the value that I&O delivers.