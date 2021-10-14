I’m happy to announce that we have published our Strategic Roadmap for Innovation in I&O! It’s been nearly a year since we started emphasizing this topic with our I&O leaders. Since that time I’ve been fortunate to talk to several of our clients around the globe about their innovation efforts. We’ve learned a lot about the challenges I&O leaders face and the ways they are solving them, and those lessons are now a click away.

This roadmap provides I&O leaders with an approach to overcome numerous obstacles that inhibit innovation. But that’s just the start. We’ve included a “secret” resource – a toolkit that allows you to create your own tailored strategic roadmap! This toolkit gives you a head start on creating your innovation proposal. The biggest prize, though, is in the appendix with additional details and links to over 150 (yes, 150, that is NOT a typo!) additional Gartner resources. Use our insights to help you at every step of your journey.

Take a look, download the toolkit, and reach out to me and my colleagues to help you make I&O more innovative!

You are also invited to join me and my colleagues virtually at one of the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Solution Conferences on November 22 – 23 in EMEA and December 6 – 8 in NA. This year’s conference is focused on how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams. Stay ahead of disruptive forces and future trends, and impact where the business goes next. I’ll be speaking at the NA conference on making I&O more composable – come check it out! Find out more information here.