I just published the Market Share Analysis: Database Management Systems, Worldwide, 2022 research note, and included in the report is my list of “who’s hot and who’s not” for last year. Such a list, of course, begs the question of how exactly the categories of “hot” and “not” are determined.

The simple answer is, “hot” means a vendor grew above the market average. Sometimes in dramatic fashion.

The overall growth for the DBMS market in 2022 was 14.4% – a healthy growth rate and one that was above the overall software growth of 11.3%. Of the ~40 DBMS vendors that Gartner covers, 18 beat the market average with some blowing past that mark by nearly 6x (and not just tiny companies either- Google and Amazon are among them).

At the very top in 2022 are Snowflake (83% growth), Cockroach Labs (82%), and Databricks (76%). Those companies, along with the other hot vendors knocking it out of the park in 2022, share four common strategies that helped put them in the driver’s seat last year. They are:

#1 They do cloud well

Nearly all vendors growing above the market average have a cloud-first or cloud-only product strategy, which manifests in product offerings that exploit what cloud does best and deliver flexibility in pricing. For vendors who operate both on-premises and in the cloud, many have a revenue split where cloud is now eclipsing their on-premises income.

#2 They know analytics

Many of the leading vendors target analytic / data warehousing / lake workloads or have a workload revenue split where their analytics use cases exceed that of operational/OLTP. With many lines of business – who are exceedingly biz outcome focused – now being large-and-in-charge where data management software purchasing, it’s not surprising that vendors who are strong in analytics are seeing increasing revenue.

#3 They flex with the times

High on buyer’s DBMS wish lists (which you can see in Gartner’s Product Decisions tool) is more flexible data model management. That being true, it’s not surprising to see that seven pure-play NoSQL vendors grew above the market average, another four vendors who offer NoSQL products, with nearly above-average vendors having a non-RDBMS model interface. That said, RDBMS spend still exceeded that of NoSQL in 2022 by almost 4x.

#4 They sport an open-source base

Not all vendors do open source (e.g., Snowflake), but 72% of DBMS vendors growing above the average in 2022 have either an open-source base (i.e., open-core products) or do straight up open-source and support only. A key strategy is providing an open-source API (e.g., Postgres for Cockroach Labs) in addition to a full open-source DBMS platform.

Here’s the full hot-and-not list for 2022; let me know if you have any questions or comments.