The Gartner retail team recently collaborated to produce the Top Trends in Retail Digital Transformation and Innovation for 2022. Retailers know that agility and resilience for survival will come only through a bold “once-in-a-lifetime” proactive internal disruption.

Our top trends group into 4 distinct categories including a focus on in store execution, effective merchandising, digital business transformation, and emerging technologies.

Top Digital Transformation and Innovation Trends:

These retail digital transformation and innovation trends align with some significant opportunities for unified commerce retailers.

Opportunities

As e-commerce is no longer a differentiator, robust execution of a unified commerce strategy is fast becoming the foundation for competitive advantage in modern retailing.

A once-in-a-lifetime tectonic shift toward customer behavior hierarchies will require a break and rewrite of traditional product-based merchandising models, driving a strong refocus on sustainable margin metrics.

Competitive differentiation is predicated on the empowerment of local frontline store workers as the intelligence hub to deliver strong operational unified commerce execution.

Collaborative ecosystems and retailers’ homegrown commercialized technology will bring competitive advantage through managing the risks of scaling, as well as increasing speed to market .

