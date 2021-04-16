New Gartner research highlights 10 business and technology trends that will change the face of merchandising. Retail merchandising is on the precipice of the most dramatic changes seen in decades. Touchpoint expansion, shifting consumer tastes, and expanding fulfillment models require precise planning and execution for every inventory location. The change is both complex and monumental. Merchandising must transform from product-centric to customer-centric processes by incorporating changing customer expectations into product and service decisions. This will require increasing levels of automation and machine intelligence to augment human merchandising processes.
Retail Merchandising Trends
This graphic lists the 10 merchandising trends:
Opportunities
-
Transform merchandising from a product-centric to a customer-centric process that will support consumers’ changing requirements.
-
Leverage automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to reach unprecedented levels of insight regarding specificity in merchandise planning and execution.
-
Embrace new business models, such as recommerce, by integrating them into the upstream planning processes.
Gartner clients can read this research to gain insight into the merchandising trends that will drive retail in the future.
Top 5 Business Trends in Retail Merchandising for the 2020s
Top 5 Technology Trends in Retail Merchandising for the 2020s