New Gartner research highlights 10 business and technology trends that will change the face of merchandising. Retail merchandising is on the precipice of the most dramatic changes seen in decades. Touchpoint expansion, shifting consumer tastes, and expanding fulfillment models require precise planning and execution for every inventory location. The change is both complex and monumental. Merchandising must transform from product-centric to customer-centric processes by incorporating changing customer expectations into product and service decisions. This will require increasing levels of automation and machine intelligence to augment human merchandising processes.

Retail Merchandising Trends

This graphic lists the 10 merchandising trends:

Opportunities