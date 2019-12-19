Retail CIO New Year’s Resolutions, 2020
by Robert Hetu | December 19, 2019 | Submit a Comment
Our retail team collaborated on this set of new year’s resolutions for retail CIOs. The dawn of a new decade is the perfect time for retail CIOs to get serious about the changes necessary for digital transformation success. Gartner clients can leverage research that identifies five key areas that will ready CIO retail culture, strengthen digital capabilities and position the organization to win.
Key Challenges for Retailers in 2020
-
Stores are still largely disconnected from the other channels, impacting the ability to understand, anticipate and preempt customer needs and operational activities.
-
Inventory, especially “dead inventory,” creates a significant financial constraint for retailers when that money could be better allocated elsewhere.
-
Investment in digital transformation will not subside, creating urgency for ongoing cost optimization efforts.
-
In order to differentiate from competitors, the retail workforce needs to be one that is empowered and equipped with knowledge and technology in order to succeed.
Retail CIO New Year’s Resolutions
These five resolutions for 2020 will enable retailers to well-position their organizations for the next decade of continued digital transformation. In a constantly shifting landscape, these resolutions leveraging the future retail scenarios of speed, strength, dexterity and elasticity will enable retail success. Read this blog to learn more about the retail scenarios.
Gartner clients can read more about our 2020 predictions and the importance of these key resolutions:
Predicts 2020: Consumers Determine Retail Success Well Before the Sale
Retail CIO New Year’s Resolutions, 2020
Retail Scenarios for 2025 and Beyond: The Future Is Yet in Your Power
Additional Resources
View Free, Relevant Gartner Research
Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.Read Free Gartner Research
Category: retail-trends
Tags: digital multichannel omni-channel retail revenue stores trends unified-retail-commerce
Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.