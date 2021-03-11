We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
23 Artificial Intelligence Use Cases for Retail

By Robert Hetu | March 11, 2021 | 0 Comments

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the trajectory of the retail industry as it embraces digital transformation. My most recent research evaluates 23 potential use cases in retail based on feasibility and business value to help Gartner clients target resources on the most beneficial use cases for their organization.

Artificial Intelligence Use Cases

Figure 1 shows the high level use cases applied to the Prism Framework:

23 use cases arranged on a prism framework
Gartner 2021

Each of these use cases can be found in pilot mode, scaling or fully implemented in large multichannel retailers.  Gartner has found that there are 5 top use cases implemented in retail.

Figure 2 – Top Retail Use Cases

Top AI use cases for retailers
Gartner 2021

Retailers understandably focus on demand forecasting as a way to dramatically improve performance of sales, inventory, associate scheduling and supply chain services.  Call Center support and more robust customer experience solutions are surging in importance based on Gartner’s 2021 CIO Agenda: 5 Digital Business Acceleration Trends for Retail

How to Use the Infographic:

Gartner clients can download the entire infographic which includes details on how the AI use cases intersect with 4 high level customer processes, and see how we evaluated each for placement on the prism.  The research also includes detailed descriptions that align with each of the high level use cases.

The entire research can be found here: Infographic: Artificial Intelligence Use Case Prism for Retail

