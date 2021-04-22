Social media has become a critical channel for brands to achieve digital marketing objectives. Marketing leaders rank social marketing as the most effective channel for achieving brand awareness and sales conversion objectives. Furthermore, marketers rank social marketing the second most effective channel for demand generation and customer loyalty/ advocacy objectives, according to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey.

Industrial & Chemical brands have begun to establish their presence on major social media platforms. Among 126 Industrial & Chemical brands analyzed, 94% actively post to Facebook, 93% actively post to Twitter, and 90% actively post to YouTube, according to Garner analysis of Unmetric data. However, a significantly smaller percentage of Industrial & Chemical brands actively post to Instagram (65%).

While people might assume Instagram isn’t useful for B2B marketing, Gartner’s 2021 Digital IQ Index for Industrials & Chemicals reveals that brands might be missing out on an effective channel for building awareness and improving customer engagement. Among the indexed brands, Instagram earned significantly more interactions per post than Facebook, Twitter and YouTube combined in 2020.

This trend of a disproportionate amount of social media interactions coming from Instagram was isolated to the Industrials cohort in the previous year. However, it has recently spilled over to the Energy cohort, and it’s projected to continue to the Materials cohort by 2022.

Fendt Drives Engagement with High-Quality Product Images and ‘How-to’ Videos

Fendt earned the most Instagram interactions among indexed brands in 2020. The brand averaged 5.7 posts per week, leveraging a combination of user generated content and high-quality images and videos showcasing products. Fendt’s investments in Instagram netted the brand a 116% year-over-year increase in interactions. In 2021, Fendt has posted a series of ‘how-to’ videos offering product training.

Milwaukee Tool Leverages UGC to Support More Frequent Posting

Milwaukee Tool’s Instagram account had largest number of followers among indexed brands by the end 2020. The brand posted more frequently than all but two other brands in the index, averaging 7.6 posts per week. Despite the high volume of activity, the brand’s heavy use of user generated content helps enable efficiency. Milwaukee Tool earned a 35% year-over-year increase in interactions.

Prior to the halt of live events, Milwaukee Tool also used Instagram to promote their presence at trade shows. This can be an effective tactic for enabling cross-channel promotion and engagement surrounding events (in-person or virtual).

These findings come from Gartner’s broader Digital IQ Index for Industrials & Chemicals, which is expected to publish in May. Marketers can use this research to understand the state of digital within the industry and identify trends from industry leaders. Contact your Gartner rep to access the published report.