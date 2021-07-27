Cloud service providers will have new opportunities to grow in the U.K. in 2021. In the 2020 Gartner Cloud End-User Buying Behavior Survey, 73% of U.K. respondents involved in their organizations cloud purchasing decisions expect their organization to increase spending on cloud computing in the next 12 months. U.K. respondents also report improved efficiency (42%) and IT modernization (40%) as the top outcomes of their cloud adoption. Twenty-seven percent even report that cloud enables their digital business strategy — more than the global figure of 21% or the 14% in Germany.

Frustrations With Cloud Migration, Governance and Costs Create the Need for External Support

Seventy-three percent of U.K. respondents involved in their organizations’ cloud purchasing decisions expect their organization to increase spending on cloud computing in the next 12 months. This finding indicates that, as the cloud computing market continues to evolve and expectations of cloud outcomes mature, more organizations will adopt cloud for core business needs.

U.K. respondents report that cloud migration, governance and cost control are the most frustrating aspects of current public cloud offerings. This will contribute to the 57% of respondents who reported that their organization works with external service providers, such as cloud managed service providers (MSPs) or outsourcing providers.

In consideration of further buyer impact, the cloud computing market shift inherently involves the use of multicloud in enterprises. Seventy-eight percent of U.K. respondents indicate their organization works with multiple infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers. Thirty-nine percent seek to improve availability by using multiple public cloud providers, and 39% use them to select best-of-breed capabilities.

Seventy-nine percent of U.K. respondents agree that building their applications to be cloud native is a high priority, but almost a third report unsuccessful or ineffectively implemented cloud initiatives in the past three years.

Interested to learn more? In our research note “End-User Cloud Buying Behavior: The U.K.”, we discuss how cloud service providers can build a custom go-to market strategy aimed at U.K. enterprise clients.

