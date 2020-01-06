A Retrospective View: My Published Research in 2019

by Rene Buest | | Submit a Comment

Welcome to 2020: The purpose of this blog post is to provide you an easy to consume overview of all the research I’ve published in 2019. Enjoy!

Market Insight: Tech CEOs of Infrastructure MSPs Can Seize Growth Opportunities Through Digital Touchpoint Services

Infrastructure managed service providers that offer only operational management of internal enterprise IT environments will fail to grow. Tech CEOs can seize the digital business opportunity and realign their product strategy toward managing digital touchpoint solutions.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3976101

Market Opportunity Map: Digital Business Services, Worldwide

Digital business services will grow at an 8.9% CAGR through 2023, faster than overall IT services, with higher average margins. To grow effectively in digital business services, technology general managers must position their organizations at the intersection of business and technical change.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3975237

Forecast Analysis: Digital Business Infrastructure Operations, Worldwide

The $1.6 billion digital business infrastructure operations market is forecast to grow at a five-year CAGR of 54% in U.S. dollars through 2023. This is driven by opportunities arising from continuously evolving digital business initiatives and an increasing number of digital touchpoints.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3971158

2 Operational Challenges Product Managers Must Overcome for Successful New Product Launches

New product launches are a critical priority for product managers, but over 50% of technology product launches are considered failures. To effectively launch new products, product managers must build effective launch teams and rigorously stick to their timelines.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3970408

How Tech CEOs of Managed Service Providers Can Seize Opportunity in Germany’s Cloud Market

The cloud market in Germany is still immature. Tech CEOs of managed service providers can seize the growing hybrid cloud opportunity by addressing security concerns along with training, consulting and implementation services.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3969647

Forecast Analysis: Infrastructure Services, Worldwide

The $278 billion infrastructure services market is forecast to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 2.8% in U.S. dollars (3.6% in constant currency) to 2023. This will be led by providers supporting digital business infrastructure operations for multicloud and hybrid environments.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3968029

Market Share Analysis: Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide, 2018

In 2018, the worldwide infrastructure managed service market grew 3.1% to reach just less than $196 billion in U.S. dollars. Providers able to position offerings to drive client value in an increasingly hybrid world saw the strongest growth.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3956540

Market Insight: Product Managers of Infrastructure MSPs Must Seize Growth Opportunities Through Digital Touchpoint Services

Infrastructure managed service providers that only offer operational management of internal enterprise IT environments will fail to grow. Product managers must seize the digital business opportunity and realign their product strategy toward managing digital touchpoint solutions.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3956534

AI Service Maturity Model: Tech CEOs Must Challenge the Maturity of Their AI Services to Excel in a Crowded Market

AI-related services continue to be a high demand area and are projected to grow an unbridled pace. Gartner has developed an AI service maturity model that assists tech CEOs in developing plans for seizing opportunities in the marketplace.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3956067

Toolkit: Technology and Service Provider AI Service Maturity Competitive Assessment

Tech CEOs of AI service providers need a clear understanding of their competitors to win new customers and grow revenue. Tech CEOs can improve their product planning and strategy by using this Toolkit to assess their own AI service maturity against their competition.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3956018

Market Guide for Delivery of Managed Services Leveraging AI

Managed service offerings are increasingly impacted by AI, but service provider solutions vary greatly depending on type of service and its maturity. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders should use this research to understand the market realities, direction, trends and players.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3955958

Product Roadmap Priorities: Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Customer Satisfaction Drivers

Compelling roadmaps must address the features most related to positive overall customer experiences. This research uses findings from Gartner Peer Insights data to help tech CEOs targeting cloud infrastructure as a service to succeed in product planning initiatives.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3955766

Critical Capabilities for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe

Gartner positions 20 European providers on capabilities, such as legacy and ERP operations and cloud and DC migrations, within the rapidly changing DCO/HIMS market. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this research to drill down and shortlist providers for specific use cases.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3953576

3 Ways Product Managers of Infrastructure MSPs Can Improve CX Through Intelligent Automation

To thrive in a world defined by new digital touchpoints, infrastructure MSPs must run their business operations with more efficiency, scalability and reliability. Product managers of infrastructure MSPs must selectively use intelligent automation to improve customer experience.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3953547

IaaS Product Managers Must Leverage Edge Components to Support Digital Touchpoint Solutions

Sixty-seven percent of enterprises aim to digitize their products and services through IoT projects that create and integrate new digital touchpoints. Product managers responsible for IaaS solutions must differentiate their product proposition by exploiting third-party, edge-related components.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3942071

Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe

Gartner analyzes execution and strategic vision of 20 leading DCO/HIMS providers and their cloud offerings, worth more than $23 billion in annual revenue in Europe. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this analysis to select the best provider for their strategic initiatives.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3939923

Market Trends: Digital Business Initiatives Drive Managed Infrastructure Deals Toward Agile Engagements

In Europe and North America, 30% to 40% of data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services deals are based on agile workshops rather than RFPs. Infrastructure MSPs must change their go-to-market approach to get on the shortlist of enterprises to be selected for an agile workshop.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3939775

Cloud MSP Product Marketers Must Exploit the Public Cloud IaaS Shared Responsibility Model in Their Value Proposition

The shared responsibility model of public cloud IaaS leads to confusion and misunderstanding about the amount of responsibility left to the customer. Product marketers of cloud managed service providers can alleviate confusion and build customer value by exploiting the shared responsibility model.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3939678

Startup Tech CEOs Must Drive Product Innovation, Not Technology Innovation in Product Planning

New technologies evolve into markets over four stages, with the early stages often being chaotic. Tech CEOs should deal with this unpredictability by driving emerging product innovation using leading indicators and creating business plans that foster continuous innovation.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3935354

How to Overcome 3 Operational Challenges That Limit New Product Launch Success

New product launches are a critical priority for most tech CEOs, but over 50% of tech product launches are considered failures. To effectively launch new products, tech CEOs must carefully review their forecasts, build effective launch teams and stick to their timelines.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3930761

2019 Imperatives for IT Services Product Managers

Product managers at IT services providers face role-specific challenges as their clients move further into digital business. They should focus on transforming skills, harnessing AI, reassessing ecosystem commitments and prioritizing their investments to gain an IT services product advantage.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3916210

IaaS Tech CEOs Must Leverage Edge Components to Support Digital Touchpoint Solutions

Sixty-seven percent of enterprises aim to digitize their products and services through IoT projects that integrate digital touchpoints. IaaS tech CEOs addressing this market must accelerate their client’s time to market by exploiting third-party, edge-related components.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3913609

How to Lead With Business-Outcome-Based Engagements as an Emerging Service Provider

CIOs’ roles are increasingly shifting to deliver business outcomes from IT delivery roles. Service providers that can elevate themselves as business partners will take competitive advantage. Tech CEOs must cultivate business-outcome-based propositions as a discipline across all their engagements.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3912841

Leverage Public Cloud Infrastructure to Address Your Clients’ Global Digital Touchpoint Expansion Initiatives

Infrastructure service providers must now shift their products to serve clients that want to run digital initiatives globally. Product managers must leverage public cloud infrastructure partnerships to enable the geographic expansion strategies that come with their clients’ digital ambitions.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3906853

Leveraging the Cloud: Addressing the Geographic Expansion Challenges Inherent to Your Client’s Digital Ambitions

SMB infrastructure service providers are successful in serving clients in the home market, yet few are positioned to support digital initiatives globally. Tech CEOs must leverage public cloud infrastructure to address the geographic expansion challenges inherent to their client’s digital ambitions.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3905690

Foster Digital Touchpoint Solutions With Digital Business Infrastructure Operations

Enterprises need managed services to run digital touchpoint solutions. Tech CEOs of infrastructure-related MSPs must develop holistic digital business infrastructure operations service lines focused on the achievement of digital business outcomes.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3905275

Scale Infrastructure Operations With Intelligent Automation and a Central Knowledge Unit

Infrastructure service providers struggle to scale their operations due to constantly recurring tasks per client. Technology product managers of infrastructure service providers must leverage a central knowledge unit to shift their business toward autonomous operations.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3905166

Survey Data: Gartner Annual Tech CEO Survey, 2019

This survey explored the most pressing mission-critical priorities that tech CEOs of SMBs have identified and will be pursuing in the coming year. Tech CEOs should leverage the survey results to re-evaluate mission-critical priorities, investment priorities and delegation to leadership teams.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3903396

Develop Digital Business Infrastructure Operations to Support Digital Touchpoint Solutions

Enterprises need managed services to support the achievement of digital business initiatives. Technology product managers at infrastructure-related MSPs must develop customized digital business infrastructure operations service lines focused on running digital touchpoint solutions.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3902775

Exploit a Central Knowledge Unit to Scale Infrastructure Operations With Intelligent Automation

SMB infrastructure service providers struggle to scale their operations due to talent, funding, and resources limitations. Tech CEOs of infrastructure service providers must leverage a central knowledge unit to shift their business toward autonomous operations.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3900983

Apply Intelligent Automation in Business Operations to Improve Operational Excellence in 3 Key Areas

To thrive in a world defined by new digital touchpoints, infrastructure service providers must run their business operations with more efficiency, scalability and reliability. Tech CEOs must selectively use intelligent automation to improve operational excellence of their infrastructure operations.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3899770

Expand Into the Digital Touchpoint With Infrastructure Services at and Beyond the Edge

While the edge is set to become the next fast-growing market, the largest opportunity lies beyond the edge. Tech CEOs of IaaS providers must deliver services and infrastructure that bridge all the way to the digital touchpoint to accelerate revenue growth.

Read more (paywall): https://www.gartner.com/doc/3897695

