Gartner is excited to share with you the inaugural edition of our “Top Trends for Tech Providers” for 2022. Tech providers continue to increase their role in business and society. This growing prominence makes tech providers more sensitive to the larger economic, social, technological, and other forces. The Coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine highlight how the fortunes of the tech industry are intractably tied to everything that is occurring in the world. These forces result in sweeping trends that particularly impact the tech industry. These trends demand action and appropriate responses by executives in tech companies.

For instance, the pandemic has both forced and enabled organizations to take a larger step in hybrid work. This is resulting in the emerging trend of ‘Distributed Entperise’. The Russian invasion in Ukraine brings issues of ‘Techno-Nationalism’ to the fore. ‘Distributed Enterprise’ and ‘Techno-Nationalism’ are two among a set of the ten most impactful trends that tech providers need to respond to.

These trends on the ascend, impact a majority of tech providers across product and service segments worldwide. They were identified from a variety of ideas from internal and external sources. A team of analysts filtered, curated, and synthesized the most impactful ones.

These trends are depicted in the graphic below and deeper research is available to clients at “Top Trends for Tech Providers for 2022”.





We would love to hear from you on how you perceive these trends, others that you consider important, and any other ideas you would like to share.