We updated the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Service (CIPS) for 2021. You can view the complete MQ here.

Writing a Magic Quadrant is a little like writing software that underpins a public cloud service. I act as the GM of this MQ and Dennis Smith is the GM for the accompanying Critical Capabilities. The CIPS MQ and CC are composed of a number of microservices with a teams of stellar people to help build the products. Having this architecture allows us to bring in diverse expertise and perspectives.

One of the most interesting things to me about the cloud infrastructure market is the consolidation amongst the leading 4 cloud providers and the explosion of cloud adoption in China. Further, the China-based cloud providers are aggressively working further afield in places like Brazil and South Africa. You can see the year-over-year changes in cloud adoption amongst the leading providers here.