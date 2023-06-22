Have you ever felt like you’ve made HUGE advancements in marketing data and insight quality, but you still don’t see marketers or sales partners leveraging all of that great data? If so, you’re not alone — which is why, at Gartner’s Marketing Symposium a few weeks ago, I facilitated two roundtables that gave Gartner clients (marketing operations and analytics leaders, digital marketers, CMOs, and more) the opportunity to share their wins and failures in marketing data usage at their organizations.

I was thrilled to get the chance to host this session for a couple of reasons:

First, Gartner’s 2022 Marketing Data and Analytics survey revealed that data-driven decision making in marketing is stagnant , with data only influencing 53% of marketing decisions on average. This was further backed up by a live poll that I ran of Marketing Symposium attendees at one of my sessions: 67% of respondents indicated that their organization influences fewer than 50% of marketing decisions with data.

Second, who doesn’t want to share their hard-fought wins? AND get the cathartic experience of sharing the failures you’ve had, thus saving your peers from going down a similar path?

Roundtable Reflections & Key Takeaways

Culture

Stop Chasing All of the Data. Several participants talked about how the “tyranny of more” (Keynote attendees – IYKYK!) has infiltrated how their organization views data collection and integration. The advice from those who have made progress against this “more, more, more” mentality? Be persistent and unwavering in your pitch to use the data you have today, and prioritize which data to improve for the future. Go on an internal speaking tour, getting in front of executive stakeholders, to defend this mentality of “less is more” and get the leadership buy-in and support.

Process

Marketing Ops Functions Keep the Order. Many attendees talked about the importance of tasks like identifying and streamlining metrics across multiple levels of the organization, or ensuring consistency in the drafting of campaign briefs to ensure marketers add a key insight or metric as they first kick off a campaign. Teams who struggled with these process components said “We don’t have clear ownership or accountability for these tasks and so the work doesn’t get prioritized.” Attendees who were further along against these challenges heavily credited their marketing operations leaders for taking the ownership of these activities, increasing efficiency and organization.

Skills

Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Upskilling? The results were a mixed bag when it came to the approach to technical upskilling in marketing. Several attendees shared that their organizations were launching top-down required data and analytics upskilling for their marketing teams, but concerns arose — will these trainings be worth the significant time-spend? Are they going to be too general, leaving marketers wondering how the trainings apply to them in their role? On the other hand, some are going for a light-touch approach, launching user communities for new technology systems, for example. The concern on the lighter touch side — will it fall to the wayside when something else arises as a seemingly more pressing priority? Who will keep the training a priority? The pressure to succeed in upskilling is substantial, as articulated by one attendee, “We know that we have to become more efficient, free up more resources, if we want to be able to devote any time to innovation.” Organizations are trying different tactics to see what sticks. Gartner clients can read Case Study: How to Design Training to Improve Marketer Use of Data and Analytics for a best practice case study on developing training, or Best Practices to Improve Martech Utilization to learn more about communities of practice for upskilling on different technology systems.

If you’re reading this as someone who attended one of the Denver roundtables – drop a comment and share your key takeaways! If you’re reading this as a Gartner client who wants to learn more, reach out to your account team and lets discuss this further in an inquiry specific to your organization.

As for what’s next, I’m already thinking about Marketing Symposium 2024… see you there!