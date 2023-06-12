Like many of us experience in our busy lives today, the carousel of life is relentless; a constant challenge of balancing work demands and looking after family. With summer approaching and the holiday season near, I’m certainly looking forward to more sprinklings of fun along the way.

It’s also a great opportunity to create some space and take a moment, a moment to reset. Deep breath in…count to 5… and breathe out. And for sales operations teams, they’re in need of a reset.

There’s a lot going on.

Being Popular is great…or is it?

Everyone is wanting the moon on a stick from sales operations. Advancements in sales technology and new data sources has made sales operations world information rich and plentiful. Commercial leaders are seeing the gleaning potential of their analytics and insight capabilities, and they want in. As a result, 86% of sales operations leaders say they now have a broadened scope of stakeholders across the organization.1

Teams are needing to work with more people, support many diverse requests and it’s really all getting a bit overwhelming. It is more important than ever for sales operations leaders to show discipline and courage in directing their destiny instead of yielding to pressure to boil the ocean.

Explore Commercial Pastures New

Anticipating the next steps of Sales operations journey means shaping a new world that is beyond their traditional comfort zone of activities in analytics and tech stack management. Developments in the use of technology, tools and platforms and advanced analytics are just some growing disciplines sales operations need to ready up for. There are additional C-Suite stakeholders to forge new relationships with whilst making sure we keep existing sales alliances in check.

The newly expanded stakeholder circle now requires sales operations to explore broader commercial pastures both in their analytical thinking and strategic planning.

Align your Commercial Stakeholders

As an ex-sales ops leader working in a heavily matrixed organization, I have a lot of empathy for the task of ‘aligning commercial functions’. This typically involved endless shepherding around the organization to unite stakeholders on insights and action. So here are 3 next steps to help sales operations prioritize all those requests….

Fuse to Align the Asks – Set up a fusion team of commercial stakeholders that regularly appear on the ‘to do’ list. Reach out peer-to-peer across functional teams to build a coalition that drives commercial alignment from within.

Set up a fusion team of commercial stakeholders that regularly appear on the ‘to do’ list. Reach out peer-to-peer across functional teams to build a coalition that drives commercial alignment from within. Agree a Shared Purpose – Define the fusion team common objective, distilled from the mission of the commercial organization. Use as an opportunity to have peers renew their functional commitments in delivering against a collective purpose.

– Define the fusion team common objective, distilled from the mission of the commercial organization. Use as an opportunity to have peers renew their functional commitments in delivering against a collective purpose. Deploy a Single Unified Commercial Plan – Prioritize and sequence the phasing of sales operations workload requests through this clear directional steer. Call on adjacent skill support from fusion team members to spread commercial acumen more widely.

Now, before you finish reading this and head back to another hectic day in the life of sales operations, take a moment, a deep breath and focus on resetting YOU.

Then get ready to tackle the future world of sales operations!

1 2022 Gartner State of Sales Operations and Revenue Operations Survey