It’s not often that my personal life and professional life intersect in a substantive way. The overlap between my time spent outside of work (walking the dogs, gardening, camping, etc.) and at work (researching trends and shifts in supply chains, gathering and analyzing benchmark data, etc.) is small. But this summer on July 12, that intersection between my personal and professional happened.

New Frontiers in Space; Familiar Territory for Quality Functions

On July 12, the first photos from the James Webb Space Telescope were released to the public and they are nothing short of amazing. These images of the universe from 13 billion years ago (given how light travels) represent a tremendous technical marvel. They’re a feat of engineering, represent massive amounts of data and analysis and provide incredibly high clarity to something that was previously unknowable.

At the same time at work, we were preparing to release new data and insights for quality and supply chain leaders on how customer expectations for product quality have shifted and what functions are doing (and, separately, should be doing) in response. To break down that shift:

Definition of quality: Customers view the concept of quality as a function of their product expectations (Does the product work? Does it look and feel how I expected?) and their experience expectations (Was it easy to purchase? Did it arrive on time? Do I enjoy interacting with company reps and chat bots?)

Customers view the concept of quality as a function of their product expectations (Does the product work? Does it look and feel how I expected?) and their experience expectations (Was it easy to purchase? Did it arrive on time? Do I enjoy interacting with company reps and chat bots?) Customers now value product AND experience similarly : Over the last two years, customer expectations for experiences have outpaced their expectations for products.

: Over the last two years, customer expectations for experiences have outpaced their expectations for products. Quality functions are slowly shifting towards experiences: While customers have shifted towards a greater prioritization of their experience working with a company, quality functions have been slow to mirror that adoption.

Quality Believes Engineering and Data Will Save the Day

Much like our efforts to understand deep space, quality functions believe that more data, more engineering and more analysis will help them navigate the shift from product to experience understanding. To that end, many functions are investing in an approach we call Issue Engineering — they have an issue with customer experience and they are going to engineer their way to a solution.

Many organizations are making substantial investments in greater complaint data analysis, social media review scrapping, deeper root causing into customer-reported issues. However, there’s a fatal flaw in this approach.

The Difference Between Learning A Lot and Learning What You Need to Know

Part of the marvel of the James Webb telescope images is all that they tell us about the seemingly unknowable (the early days of the universe 13 billion years ago). However, those photos don’t tell me what I most want to know about outer space: “Is there intelligent life in any of these galaxies?” For all the technical engineering marvel, I’m still left wondering.

And that’s much the same with quality’s approach to understanding experience expectations. Deeper exploration of complaint databases will tell you a lot about what customers don’t like about your products, but it won’t tell you what they want from experiences. There are a few reasons driving this:

Complaint databases are incomplete : A broken or defective product gives customers a feeling of justification and evidence for their complaint. By comparison, an experience issue feels hardly worth mentioning.

: A broken or defective product gives customers a feeling of justification and evidence for their complaint. By comparison, an experience issue feels hardly worth mentioning. Experience issues are harder to self-identify : Customers may not recognize that a mild frustration (having to contact a sales rep to reorder vs. the option for automatic or recurring reorders) represents an experience issue and are prepared to accept a mild, but consistent, friction.

: Customers may not recognize that a mild frustration (having to contact a sales rep to reorder vs. the option for automatic or recurring reorders) represents an experience issue and are prepared to accept a mild, but consistent, friction. Experience expectations are tied to sentiments: Evidence of experience issues or expectations is often wrapped up in their overall sentiments and requires greater attention to these nebulous feelings.

The Final Frontier (for Quality) Means a Return to Earth

While the answers to the question of intelligent life on other planets likely still exist somewhere in the stars, for quality leaders understanding customer experience expectations means a return to earth. Our newest research shows that there’s an approach we’re calling Customer Ethnography — spending time directly with your customers to understand their culture, environment and feelings around your product. This drives deeper experience understanding and meaningfully improves the metrics that quality functions care about (decreases complaints and defects and improves customer satisfactions and repurchases).

This fall, Gartner clients will have access to new research and case studies demonstrating how to employ this ethnographic approach in their supply chains and quality functions. Hopefully, we’ll also be getting new releases of images from the James Webb telescope this fall too.

San Berndt

Director, Research

Gartner Supply Chain

Sam.Berndt@gartner.com