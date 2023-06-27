Last year was a record-breaking one for Gartner’s supply chain symposiums, as customers and colleagues flocked to Orlando, Florida, and London, UK.

As the incoming chair for the 2023 global supply chain symposia, you can imagine my head scratching as I pondered the following question, “How on earth do I top that?” Well, I am delighted to say, not only did we surpass what we achieved in 2022, but we broke more records and delivered our highest attendance numbers for both North America and EMEA. Both venues were bursting at the seams with thousands of delegates, sponsors and colleagues busily networking and sharing ideas. In fact, to accommodate this growth, we expanded the size of venue in Orlando and moved the EMEA event to a bigger and more comfortable location in Barcelona, Spain.

It takes legions of talented professionals to create these events and, as chair, your primary responsibility is to give these smart folks the space, support and encouragement to do their jobs. Yes, there is the occasional prompting to deliver activities on time, but if you surround yourself with the best you are bound to succeed.

Here are some of the supply chain experts that supported the NAM and EMEA symposiums this year.

Our customers and supply chain professionals everywhere are grappling with herculean challenges. Predicting the future is hard and for so many remains uncertain. What we do know is that economically, socially and politically, the world has changed and will continue to do so. The past few years have exposed the fragility of global supply chains. Those gaps in capabilities, talent and knowledge have galvanized the determination of supply chain leaders to reinvigorate and accelerate supply chain investments.

Supply chains underpin the resilience, robustness and agility of their businesses. The credibility and confidence demonstrated by supply chain leaders to navigate through perpetual disruption has resulted in unprecedented levels of respect and influence. Your role as a supply chain leader is critical to success. Use this elevated importance to challenge indifference, be brave in the pursuit of innovation and harness complexity to your advantage. Here are just a handful of highlights from this year’s Supply Chain Sympposium/Xpo.

Unlock the Collective Potential of Your Supply Chain Organization and its Ecosystem

Over 70% of CEOs believe that Supply Chain is as equally important to business success as other functions. Supply chain leaders must focus on customer enablement via a service menu that differentiates, order to order. Create individually flexible employee value propositions that offer a human-based deal. Support your suppliers and help them to define their ability to deliver on your sustainability ambitions. Finally, accelerate progress to real-time execution by focusing on decision frameworks first.

Improve Risk Mitigation by Elevating Disruption Response

Implement monitoring processes that proactively assess global supply chain risks. Identify the cause-and-effect factor as well as cross-functional interdependencies and overall impact to your organization of local and global disruptive events. Quantify and calculate the potential impacts of disruption on the costs and expenditure to the business. Prioritize response to disruptions by modeling the severity of scenarios.

Prioritize Digital Initiatives That Drive Business Growth

According to Gartner research, 50% of CSCOs say that digital transformation is their No. 1 priority. By accelerating the right digital investments, supply chain leaders will deliver both supply chain and enterprise goals. In addition, extending your digital ecosystem will enable greater collaboration, enhance visibility beyond the confines of the organization, and cultivate new commercial opportunities. Finally, prioritize investment in technologies which empower the human workforce and propel the supply chain to be faster, smarter and leaner.

Create an Inclusive and Engaging Talent Strategy for the Supply Chain Needs of Today and Tomorrow

Retain key talent and explore opportunities to outsource transactions processing and nonvalue-adding activities. Do not be tempted to outsource beyond the point of no return. That means rethinking and redesigning the employee value proposition and experience by being radical in offering greater work flexibility and purpose of outcomes and encouraging personal and professional growth. Use automation to empower and enhance human talent and skills so that individuals can focus on more valuable activities.

We worked hard to provide our attendees with tools, knowledge and best practices. Whether in track sessions or connecting with peers and experts during interactive experiences, our delegates discovered new ways to overcome challenges and pursue opportunities. We strive to inspire, energize, connect and excite supply chain professionals for the years ahead.

