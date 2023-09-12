In the late 1980’s, I was at Syracuse University and trying to decide what I wanted to do when I grew up. I had to declare a major field of study within the school of management. We had a “majors day” where the faulty head from each department gave an overview of their program and the types of jobs you could expect to obtain after graduation.

Accounting seemed boring. Finance sounded cool, but complex and potentially ethically challenged. Marketing seemed slick, but probably meant starting out in sales. Operations made sense, but seemed a bit too much like engineering.

Just as I was about to open the school newspaper (no iPhones back then), Dr. Ted Wallin, the head of the transportation and distribution management (TDM) department, got up to speak. His opening statement still sticks with me today.

Dr. Wallin continued with a sermon-like speech about TDM (logistics was just beginning to be used as a term). How cool to do a job that had such a big impact on customers and the company. I was hooked!

From that day on, I could not help but see when supply chains failed and negatively impacted customer experience (CX) — mine, my family members or even the random shopper in the store fuming because the product she was looking for wasn’t there.

Supply chains have gotten better over time — global pandemics aside — with increasing reliability and a greater ability to satisfying customers. However, getting the right product to the right place at the right time isn’t enough. The customer’s experience with your company is more involved than taking and fulfilling orders. And supply chain’s role is larger than most think. According to Gartner Supply Chain’s Customer Expectations Survey (subscription required), a decline in supply chain performance is nearly three times more impactful to customer loyalty than an increase in price. Poor supply chain performance breaks the CX and negatively impacts loyalty.

A New Approach

Supply chain leaders need a new approach.

They must improve their connection with other functions and use technology to solidify and scale the interactions required to deliver the designed CX. The Gartner CX “Customers, Organization, Relationships, Experience” (CORE) model, is designed to leverage empathy and technology to deliver on the original promise of lifetime customer relationships. It can help them develop this new approach (see figure below).

Apply CX CORE to Help Supply Chain Make the Customer Experience

The CX CORE model has three major attributes and operates according to the following foundational principles:

Relationship Stages: Put the customer at the center of each relationship stage.

Experience Membrane: Use customer insight to govern the two-way relationship between customer and company.

Intelligent Coordination: Employ those insights to deliver improved CX across the organization.

Supply chain organizations can improve CX by applying the following practices embodied in the CX CORE model:

Determine the Customer Relationship Stages Most Relevant to Supply Chain

Commit: Supply chain’s impact at this stage is significant. At a minimum, reliable fulfillment and visibility are required.

Crisis/Recovery: Failures in the supply can push customers into the crisis phase. Understanding how customers are segmented and the state of the current relationship can enable the supply chain organization to make better decisions about what orders to fulfill, as well as what additional services or solutions may be needed.

Develop: Supply chain impacts this stage by creating customer services such as collaborative demand and supply planning, forecasting and replenishment.

Apply Real-Time Customer Insights from Customer Stages and Journeys

Tap into customer feedback through real-time behavioral data — including product and service usage analytics, content consumption and interactions with sales/service/success teams — and reserve using customer surveys to validate hypotheses.

Incorporate failure points (such as the struggle and crisis stages) into customer journey maps and intentionally address not just forward movement but also backward movement.

Evolve customer personas by starting with customer interviews and then augmenting with data as customers self-profile in communities and on social media.

Coordinate Intelligent Responses to Customer Interactions Using Supply Chain Segmentation

Agree on a common view of customer segmentation and the corresponding impacts and requirements on the supply chain. Each function may perceive a customer’s value differently because functions are segmenting customers differently. It’s important to unify around a common definition of a customer’s value to the organization. Doing so will help determine who or what can provide the right response, and what level of response is warranted.

Define a menu of supply chain services. These services are activities the supply chain can perform to support the requirements for specific customer segments and the experiences defined for each.

Define service-level requirements for each segment and set fulfillment performance targets aligned to each. This information should be used to guide decisions such as which customer orders to prioritize when inventory is constrained.

Design the supply chain network based on services and performance requirements. This can involve changes to inventory positioning and targets for one or more sites, which in turn impact S&OP and S&OE.

By applying the CX CORE model, supply chain leaders can better support and enable CX strategies and improve the customer experience overall.

