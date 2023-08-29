Software application standardization. That’s a good thing, right? Companies invest millions of dollars on ERP standardization and CRM standardization, with good reason. Business processes must run smoothly across the enterprise. Beans must flow freely from one bean counter to another. It makes sense. So, it must also make sense in manufacturing, right? If we can run one ERP, why can’t we run one manufacturing operations system?

Manufacturing is Nonstandard

If you manufacture a diverse set of products, or have diverse manufacturing styles, standardization may be optimizing for one plant or product line, with a solution totally unsuited for the rest of the enterprise. It’s like a square peg in a round hole. In our research we describe three manufacturing production types and three work order types (Adapted From “MESA ‘S95 Primer for Managers: Lowering the Cost of Interoperability,’” Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) International ).

While there may be minimal differences between adjacent work order types, the differences across multiple styles can be significant. As an example, consider a manufacturer of custom industrial vehicles. They have two distinct sets of plants:

Component part plants : where hundreds of identical parts are produced on highly automated equipment, with very little manual effort. Those are supported by applications that monitor the equipment, machine status and health, as well as part quality via SPC data collection.

: where hundreds of identical parts are produced on highly automated equipment, with very little manual effort. Those are supported by applications that monitor the equipment, machine status and health, as well as part quality via SPC data collection. Assembly plants: where a team of workers use mostly manual effort to assemble individual vehicles. Each one of these is unique, supported by applications that manage bill of material (BOM) differences and engineering changes, as well as produce specific electronic work instructions so that each vehicle is assembled with the correct components and options.

It is nearly impossible to find a single manufacturing operations software application suite that performs all these functions optimally. Yet manufacturers will try to find one, making the decision to ease the burden for procurement and IT support, instead of improving performance for the manufacturing production teams. Imagine if a utility knife was the only tool you had available for home improvement projects? It wouldn’t be as efficient as built-for-purpose tools. The same is true for your manufacturing plant.

But What if We Do Make the Same Thing the Same Way in Every Plant?

If you do make the same products the same way everywhere, then, by all means, standardize. However, what happens when a product company acquires a competitor? Does the acquired firm rip out their systems, put in the new parent company’s systems and retrain their entire workforce? Can they justify the expense and the disruption? Beyond M&A, think of the impact of regional differences, product proliferation, local regulatory compliance, cultural differences and technical debt. These factors all work against the idea of standardization of plant floor applications, and even the evolution of technology is working against standardization.

The End of Standardization? Enter the Citizen Developer

The world of business software applications is moving in the opposite direction. Rather than standardization of applications, smart factories are built on data visibility and continuous improvement, leveraging IIoT and analytics to turn manufacturing data into a value-adding asset. Transactional manufacturing applications will be deconstructed into business capabilities hosted in marketplaces. Citizen developers will then download them from the marketplace, reassemble them, customize them using low-code application development platforms into personalized applications designed to improve frontline workers’ decision making and competency. But, where does standardization come in?

Standards, Not Standardization

Enterprise manufacturing excellence requires global infrastructure to support orchestration and standards to leverage and promote local optimization and expertise. Create a balance between enterprise standards (global orchestration) and creativity at the plant level (local execution). As with all digitization projects, this will involve people, process, data and technology. The key is to proceed in that order. People and process first, then data and — finally — technology.

Global orchestration includes creating standards and processes that are driven by culture and represent the core values of the organization. This includes corporate production systems (Six Sigma, Lean, etc.), regulatory compliance requirements, data management, integration requirements, key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics. This combination of culture, process and measures becomes the foundation of global orchestration, and the set of rules and regulations that local plants must live by. Everything else is left to the expertise of the facility management and frontline workforce. They have the freedom to pursue operational excellence and continuous improvement, choosing technologies and approaches that adhere to company standards, but still allow flexibility and creativity which in turn results in competitive products delivered by an energized workforce.

The key is the balance. If the global standards are too vague, there could be directionless chaos. If the standards are too rigorous, or worse, misaligned with production, they will be ignored in deference to meeting production goals.

The bottom line: Standards and metrics provide manufacturing organizations the freedom to make the best business decisions. The key is to find the point where unified and global standards, and best practices and systems, align to deliver the ultimate value to the business.

It’s as simple as that.

