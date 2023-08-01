I grew up in the 1980s with my countryman Arnold Schwarzenegger as the “The Terminator.” The “Terminator” movie franchise explores a dystopian future where advanced machines, known as Terminators, can communicate, reason and, ultimately, rebel against humanity. These self-aware machines develop the capacity to make autonomous decisions, leading to a struggle for survival between humans and the murderous machines they inadvertently created.

In today’s world, I cannot help but wonder at the similarities between what we’re all seeing with the development of robotics, automation and generative AI in our industries and workplaces and the start of “The Terminator.” One function that stands at this crossroads is supply chain management.

While new technologies promise a leap in efficiency not seen since the beginning of the industrial revolution, they also spark fears of mass job losses, vividly resembling conflicts between humans and machines in the “Terminator” film franchise. Are these technologies the soulless job terminators we fear, or are they powerful tools driving us toward a more efficient supply chain future?

The Rise of the Machines

In the “Terminator” movies, the rise of machines almost led to the extinction of humanity. Thankfully, in our world, the rise of machines like robotics and automation in the supply chain function has shown that it can be a driver for good, not just an existential threat. These machines and tools have proven efficient in performing jobs such as sorting products, packing orders and loading trucks, reducing human cognitive load and monotonous tasks.

Much like the T-800 Terminator, with its enhanced strength and ruthless efficiency, these robots do not rest or get sick and can operate in conditions unsuitable for humans. The result? An increase in efficiency and an improvement in human working conditions.

Enter the Generative AI — Skynet, Is That You?

While the “Terminator” films portrayed Skynet, an AI system, as humanity’s archnemesis, the emergence of generative AI promises a more positive story.

Generative AI, working with vast amounts of data and capable of creating multiple future scenarios, may represent a fundamental shift for supply chains, supporting demand and supply planning and improving decision making. Much like Skynet’s predictive abilities, but without malicious intent, generative AI can help businesses anticipate many potential outcomes, helping us to make supply chains more resilient.

Generative AI also shows potential in supply chain planning, much like how Skynet planned global strategies in the films. The technology can generate and evaluate different scenarios and support humans to optimize the choice of suppliers, manage inventory more effectively or identify the most efficient routes for transportation.

Job ‘Terminators’ or Evolutionary Catalysts?

In “The Terminator,” machines took over the world, leaving humanity on the brink of extinction. There is a genuine concern that automation and AI, including generative AI, might make many jobs currently filled by humans, obsolete.

However, the Skynet analogy needs more context. While new technologies can replace humans in routine and monotonous tasks, they also create opportunities for our teams to focus on more complex, strategic roles, like hero John Connor leading the human resistance. Using new technologies effectively requires shifting capabilities away from repetitive operational tasks to problem-solving, strategic planning and technology management. Therefore, this story’s line is “job evolution, not just job termination.”

Let’s Postpone Judgment Day

The beginning use of robotics, automation and generative AI in supply chain management provides us with much potential. However, for supply chain leaders, it is crucial to recognize the implications these technologies might have for their teams. Supply chain leaders should consider the advantages of robotics, automation and generative AI in supply chain management while being mindful of the implications for their teams. Evaluating how these technologies may affect roles and responsibilities within the supply chain is crucial.

Supply chain leaders must reinforce job security by promoting skill development (subscription required), especially in advanced technologies facilitating learning programs or initiatives, and upskilling existing team members.

Leaders should highlight the significance of critical thinking and problem-solving skills by redefining roles and concentrating more on higher-value activities that require human judgment and creativity.

Supply chain leaders can ensure a smooth transition towards a technology-driven supply chain through robust change management by communicating the advantages of automation and AI, addressing potential concerns and providing adequate support during the transition phase.

Leaders can improve decision making and elevate overall performance by encouraging team members to identify areas where AI and automation can augment human capabilities.

Supply chain leaders can make timely adjustments, guarantee data security, address ethical considerations and avoid unintended consequences by staying current with robotics, automation, and AI advancements and establishing a continuous monitoring and optimization system.

Unlike in “The Terminator,” supply chain leaders must ensure that the relationship with technology is cooperative rather than adversarial. Every supply chain leader should ask themselves: How do you see this story playing out? How can you ensure your people are ready and willing to support new technology? What capabilities do you require in your organization to make the best out of the opportunities?

Hopefully, we face a brighter future than John Connor fighting Skynet, where technology supports our teams and organizations to be more efficient.

Gerhard Grimm

Senior Director Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

Gerhard.Grimm@gartner.com

