Gartner predicts that by 2028, there will be more smart robots than frontline workers in manufacturing, retail and logistics due to labor shortages.

Is this hyperbole? Probably a bit.

However, the demand for labor is far greater than the supply of labor and it’s only getting worse. For example, the U.S. workforce is expected to grow nearly five times slower than U.S. GDP over the next decade. U.S. GDP is expected to grow at 2.5%, while the overall workforce will grow only .5%.

You know the robots are coming when a company like Chipotle is testing one called the Autocado to help make guacamole.1 We are also seeing the emergence of humanoid robots like the one that Apptronik created called Apollo that will begin doing jobs previously relegated to humans.2

Finding, hiring, developing and retaining frontline labor is a growing challenge for supply chain organizations. In the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey we found:

Of respondents, 30% said labor constraints were among the top three internal obstacles to achieving their supply chain goals and objectives.

Furthermore, 24% of respondents said that reskilling their supply chain workforce was one of their top funded initiatives for 2023.

Finally, when asked why they were investing in cyber-physical automation, 59% of respondents said it was because they were having labor availability problems.

The Road to Robotics Success

Combined, these matters are driving an increased focus on addressing workforce issues with robotics. However, the road to robotics is not smooth and organizations need to start now to build the organization needed to support their robotics journey. Gartner’s study asked companies that have already pursued intralogistics smart robots (ISRs) what challenges or obstacles they faced. There were many concerns, from worries about disruptions to their operations and the maturity of robotics to finding partners and building business cases to justify investments in robotics (see figure below).

Building a Robotics Competency and Collaboration Center

Leading-edge companies on the forefront of robotics adoption are addressing the above challenges by creating robotics competency and collaboration centers (competency centers). Companies can leverage the equivalent of competency centers to formalize their processes and use these centers as focal points for driving successful robotics adoption across their organization. Robotics competency and collaboration centers play some of the following roles:

Knowledge Gathering — Staying current with what is happening in the robotics market and reaching out to providers and other experts to create a living and growing knowledge base.

Education — Sharing knowledge within, and across, an organization about possible solutions and how these might be used to support the businesses goals.

Business Case — As noted above, building a realistic business case is often a challenge so the competency center can develop mechanisms and methodologies to support this effort.

Solution Frameworks — There are many different types of robots, each doing different things, so the competency center can help create solution frameworks that can codify different scenarios to support various robotics use cases.

Problem Solving — Pursuing new robotics use cases needs to start by understanding the problem you are trying to solve, identifying reasonable solutions and then creating mechanisms to validate these solutions.

Socialize — Clients tell Gartner this is one of the most import roles of the competency center. Often, after a first deployment if a company does a ROI postmortem, the solution fails to meet expectations. One of the reasons for this are the sunk costs in the initial deployment. These will not be there in subsequent deployments so the ability to socialize and propagate robotics solutions to other parts of their business dramatically improves the value proposition.

Organize/Coordinate — While the business will typically own the solution once deployed, most logistics operations do not have the expertise or skills to address all the steps in the deployment process. The competency center can create the step-by-step solution-deployment “cookbook” needed to successfully adopt the robots.

Collaboration — Across an organization there are several roles — say, in engineering, warehouse operations and information technology, to name a few ­— that have their place in the robotics journey. Being able to foster proactive collaboration across these departments will reduce friction and improve the probability of success.

Governance and Control — Implementing strong governance and control is not a high priority for initial robotics projects, but as companies pursue other use cases this becomes increasingly important. These can be things like formalizing the robotics-selection process, outlining expected contract service level agreements, understanding various pricing mechanisms and defining cyber-security standards.

A Gartner study found that 95% of companies that had, or were, deploying one type of robot planned to pursue other use cases over the next two years. As companies continue to expand their use of robotics across their organization, the importance of creating a robotics competency and collaboration center grows.

Without a cohesive organization that supports many of the roles outlined above, companies will struggle to successfully exploit robotics to the degree they might have with one. While many companies might not call their organization a competency center, we do see the most aggressive adopters of robotics having the equivalent.

Dwight Klappich

VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow

Gartner Supply Chain

Dwight.Klappich@gartner.com