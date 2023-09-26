My colleague Ken Chadwick recently penned his thoughts on the world being an increasingly intense digital stage for supply chain players. He noted a missed opportunity to define roles and organize actors (employees and teams) to help them perform better and reduce risks.

Warming to Ken’s theme and reviewing Gartner’s latest and upcoming research, I considered related disciplines that would help supply chain theater directors successfully audition, develop and support actors to deliver, in his words, heroic epics rather than tragic comedies.

The glaring difference between Broadway, the West End or La Scala and the situation supply chain leaders find themselves in today is the incredibly competitive labor market. We don’t have streams of starving actors piling into our theaters, clamoring for auditions. We’re experiencing the opposite: sustained labor shortages and permanently higher regrettable attrition, combined with skills gaps. Reshoring of significant chunks of offshored outsourced manufacturing — 200,000 manufacturing jobs are currently open in the U.S. market — should be great news, but makes things more difficult. We have far more many roles than we have actors to fill them.

Across Gartner, we’ve identified different ways of addressing the challenge:

Decomposing and recomposing roles.

Designing work that more people can do well.

Rewriting job descriptions to reduce outdated requirements.

Updating the build/buy/borrow/automate mix in workforce planning.

Offering different work structures and shift options.

Highlighting the purpose, innovation and sustainability impacts of supply chain work to better attract millennial and Gen Z candidates.

We’ve also shown that DEI strategies that pull in underrepresented talent segments help expand our potential pools of candidates even as they improve financial and innovation performance. We think we’re doing everything we possibly can to pull more actors in.

Everything Old is New Again

But what if there was a sizeable cohort of experienced, reliable thespians right under our noses — one that in many supply chain organizations is still a large proportion of the workforce? That’s right: I’m talking about older workers, the baby boomer set.

Coming out of the pandemic, this cohort (subscription required) is less likely than younger ones to be rethinking the place work should play in their lives, less likely to be longing for a massive change. While more than 60% of millennials say workplace flexibility would affect whether they would stay with their organization, only 37% of boomers say the same. Compared to other employee groups, their demands look easy, even quaint.

In talent strategy conversations, however, typically the only time older workers are mentioned is because in many industries they are bailing out sooner than their employers had planned, leaving heartburn and brain drain behind them. What if our talent strategy and policy allowed these veteran actors to take the stage again, perhaps in different roles, before taking a final curtain call? A lifecycle view of employees post-full-time employment that considers the unique attributes of the older cohort could provide a competitive advantage. What would it take?

What Older Workers Need

The biggest gap between where supply chain organizations are today with what an older workforce needs is different work structures. In academic studies, researchers cite more — and more diverse — exit patterns of older workers from the workforce. Researchers Kevin E. Cahill, Michael D. Giandrea, and Joseph F. Quinn (2015) model a continuum of phases between stopping work full-time in a profession and permanent withdrawal from the workforce. These include working reduced hours in one’s primary career, perhaps followed by a bridge job in a new field, then a period where the person is not working, then perhaps a short stint doing gig work before finally retiring. Gig work is a multigenerational phenomenon. During the early years of the pandemic, Gartner research (subscription required) showed 34% of boomers and 24% of “matures” or “greatest generation” reported doing gig work. Employers that offer part-time work, contract work or gig work will be able to meet this generation where they are, through the phases Cahill et. al. identified, whether boomers are working because they must or because they want to. Fifty-nine percent of pre-retirees and retirees in an August Harris poll said they want to work in some form in retirement.

There are some great examples out there already for supply chain manufacturing and supply chain leaders who are considering piloting new work models that fit the bill. One clever campaign from the Continental Diamond Tool Company in New Haven, Indiana, beckons “Find New Purpose with a Part-time Job in Manufacturing — Seniors Welcome!” Their pitch emphasizes camaraderie, a fitness center, air conditioning, and the kicker — according to one senior who is profiled in a pretty sweet YouTube video — a golf membership.

For desk-based roles, a growing list of companies offer, or are piloting, four-day workweeks (Panasonic, Galt Pharmaceuticals and Unilever, among product companies) or part-time work. Any quick scan of major recruiting sites will reveal a healthy list of part-time procurement positions, nearly all hybrid or remote. Even a few part-time supply planner openings with leading pharma companies pop up.

Beyond flexibility and working typically fewer hours, older workers also need continuous skill improvement and a healthy, safe work environment to a greater — or more specialized — degree than younger colleagues. Onboarding, knowledge management and bidirectional mentoring are crucial too. But the primary obstacle to a blockbuster multigenerational supply chain production is lack of flexible, part-time employment models. We expect to see options multiply across the supply chain community as we progress further into the boomer retirement curve, and — fortunately for us — multiple curtain calls for this pioneering supply chain generation.

Dana E. Stiffler

Distinguished VP Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

Dana.Stiffler@gartner.com